New Supply Contracts Spark Growth For Circular Economy Packaging Company

Cardboard Boxes at Reuseabox

Inside the warehouse at Reuseabox

Jack Good, Founder of Reuseabox

Reuseabox, a B Corp certified packaging company that promotes the reuse of cardboard boxes, announces significant growth following recent contract wins.

DRY DODDINGTON, LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Reuseabox , a B Corp certified packaging company that promotes the reuse of cardboard boxes, is proud to announce significant growth following recent contract wins with industry giants such as Hovis, Yeo Valley, and a prominent nationwide distribution company. These successes have propelled the company to expand its operations, with a recent increase to 60,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The expansion not only signifies the company's increasing market presence with the reuse cardboard box market but also the need to meet growing demands as more companies look into ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

In response to this, Reuseabox has welcomed two new warehouse staff members to its dedicated team. Their expertise and commitment will play a crucial role in ensuring the seamless quality and distribution of boxes acquired from the new contracts.

The prestigious partnerships with these household names underscore Reuseabox's commitment to helping more organisations adopt circular economy practices to make their supply chain more sustainable. The company's innovative approach to cardboard reuse, combined with a focus on client satisfaction, has positioned them as a trusted partner of many retail, wholesale and e-commerce businesses across the UK.

Jack Good, Founder of Reuseabox:

"As a company, our unwavering commitment to championing the environmental and economic advantages of reuse has propelled us to new heights. Over the past 12 months, our dedication has manifested in remarkable results including new contract wins. This has allowed us to amplify our workforce by an astounding 30%, providing employment opportunities within local communities and contributing even more to reforestation initiatives.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Reuseabox is gearing up for further expansion and success. In anticipation of continued growth, the company is set to recruit two new members to join its dynamic sales team in the upcoming year. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company's market presence, create new business relationships, and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Whilst continuing the grow, Reuseabox remains dedicated to putting people and the planet first. After joining 1% for the Planet earlier this year (meaning that at least 1% of their revenue goes to reforestation projects) the company is ahead of schedule to plant 1 million trees by 2030 with nearly 200,000 trees planted already, demonstrating that being purpose-driven is the way forward in business.

