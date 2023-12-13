Sports Nutrition Market To Reach US$ 103.3 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 7.1% CAGR - IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sports Nutrition Market 2024

The global sports nutrition market size reached US$ 54.8 Billion in 2023 & expected to reach US$ 103.3 Billion by 2032, CAGR of 7.1% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sports Nutrition Market Outlook 2024-2032:

How Big is the Global Sports Nutrition Market:

The global sports nutrition market size reached US$ 54.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 103.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2024-2032.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Overview:

Sports nutrition encompasses a broad range of products specifically designed to meet nutritional needs and enhance the performance of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. This sector includes a variety of consumables such as protein powders, energy bars, ready-to-drink supplements, isotonic drink powders, and supplements that are rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other essential nutrients. These products cater to various aspects of physical well-being, including muscle growth, energy provision, and recovery after strenuous workouts. They are scientifically formulated to support the unique dietary requirements and goals of active individuals, providing them with the optimal balance of nutrients to maximize their physical performance and endurance. The advantages of these products are multifaceted, offering improved muscle recovery, enhanced energy levels, better overall health, and aiding in achieving specific fitness goals. They are tailored for different physical activities and are suitable for a wide range of users, from professional athletes to casual gym-goers. The emphasis on high-quality ingredients and tailored nutrient profiles makes sports nutrition products an integral part of a comprehensive fitness regime, promoting a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The global sports nutrition market is experiencing significant growth, driven by accelerating awareness regarding health and fitness and an increasing number of individuals participating in sports and fitness activities. This can be supported by the rising trend of gym culture and the growing popularity of fitness influencers promoting health and wellness. Additionally, the widespread adoption of sports nutrition products among non-athletes who are increasingly aware of the importance of a balanced diet and targeted nutrition in their daily lives is favoring the market. Along with this, the expanding range of available products catering to diverse dietary preferences and requirements, such as plant-based and organic options, is attracting a broader consumer base.

In addition, the integration of innovative technologies in product development and manufacturing, leading to more effective and personalized nutrition solutions, is another trend propelling the market forward. Moreover, the expansion of distribution channels, particularly online platforms, is making sports nutrition products more accessible to a global audience, contributing to market growth. Apart from this, the sports nutrition industry is also witnessing a rise in investment and research, focusing on developing products with enhanced efficacy, better taste, and improved digestibility. In confluence with this, strategic partnerships and endorsements by renowned athletes and celebrities are enhancing brand visibility and consumer trust in these products. Furthermore, the increasing demand for sports nutrition products as part of a holistic health and wellness plan is creating a positive market outlook.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Sports Nutrition Industry are Given Below:

.The Coca-Cola Company

.Abbott Nutrition Inc.

.PepsiCo Inc.

.Glanbia Plc.

.Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

.Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

.Post Holdings Inc.

.GNC Holdings

.Clif Bar & Company

.Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

.Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

.GlaxoSmithKline PLC

.Olimp Laboratories

.Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

.PowerBar Europe GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

.Sports Food

.Sports Drinks

.Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

.Animal Derived

.Plant-Based

.Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

.Convenience Stores

.Drug and Specialty Stores

.Online

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.COVID-19 Impact on the Market

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Structure of the Market

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

