Gate Valve Market Is Expected To Be Worth US$ 24.3 Billion At A CAGR Of 5% By The 2033 End | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Increasing applications across sectors like oil & gas, water treatment, and chemical industries drive demand for gate valves, fostering market growth.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global Gate Valve Market saw sales of US$ 12.9 Billion in 2018. In 2023, the market is anticipated to generate US$ 14.8 Billion in sales.Revenue is anticipated to surge at a 5.0% CAGR throughout the review period of 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, it is set to total US$ 24.3 Billion.Demand for Gate Valves is closely tied to the growth of various sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, chemical processing, and mining. As these sectors expand, the need for Gate Valves for controlling fluid flow increases, driving the market.Request For Sample Report: Elevate Your Industry Intelligence with Actionable InsightsGate Valves: Vital Role in Safeguarding Oil & Gas Operations from Exploration to StorageThe oil & gas sector relies heavily on Gate Valves for controlling the flow of hydrocarbons during exploration, drilling, and production activities. Gate Valves are used in wellheads, Christmas trees, and other critical infrastructure. It is used to manage oil & gas flow, maintain safety, and prevent leaks.Gate Valves are utilized both in upstream (exploration and production) and midstream (transportation and storage) segments of the oil & gas sector. In the upstream sector, these valves are deployed at wellheads and production facilities. In the midstream sector, they are used in pipelines and storage tanks for fluid transportation & storage.The oil & gas sector operates in harsh environments and faces challenging operating conditions such as high pressures, extreme temperatures, and corrosive substances. Gate Valves are designed to handle these severe service conditions, making them essential components in the sector's infrastructure.Oil & gas projects often involve substantial investments in infrastructure development, including pipelines, refineries, and offshore platforms. These projects require a significant number of Gate Valves, contributing to the market's expansion.Infrastructure projects, including water distribution networks, sewage systems, and the construction of power plants, play a significant role in boosting the demand for Gate Valves. These valves are critical components for regulating and controlling fluid flow in large-scale infrastructure projects.Key Takeaways from Gate Valve Market Study:During the historical period between 2018 and 2022, sales of Gate Valves escalated at 4.8% CAGR.By disc type, the wedge Gate Valves segment is set to account for a prominent Gate Valve market share of 45.4% in 2023.On the basis of end-use, the oil & gas segment is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2,634.9 Million in 2023.By region, North America is estimated to account for a significant share of more than 24.7% in terms of value in 2023.Brazil is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 354.7 Million in 2023.“Ever-expanding demand from various sectors is expected to drive the expansion of the Gate Valve market. Key manufacturers are using advanced materials, incorporating smart technologies, and optimizing valve designs to meet specific industry requirements,” -Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.Who is winning?Key Gate Valve manufacturers are seeking to expand their geographic reach by establishing a strong distribution network and entering new markets. This strategy enabled them to tap into emerging economies and cater to a wide customer base.Manufacturers are also aiming to offer tailored solutions to customers in various sectors. They are understanding specific requirements from them to provide Gate Valves optimized for diverse applications. This includes oil & gas, water treatment, power generation, and more sectors.Top Companies in Gate Valve Market:Emerson Electric Co.Flowserve CorporationAVK Holding A/SVelan Inc.DeZURIK Inc.Zhejiang Zhongcheng Valve Co. Ltd.Crane Co. LtdTecofiWeir Group PLCBray InternationalOthersRecent Developments:In March 2012, Weir Minerals introduced its Isogate WR knife gates valve. It is a product that offers mine and aggregates operators a significant improvement in valve performance.In February 2020, AVK Valves introduced four new sizes of Gate Valves featuring PE ends with outer pipe dimensions of 450, 500, 560, and 630 mm.Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven InsightsGate Valve Market Segmentation:By Disc Type:Wedge Gate ValveSolid WedgeFlexible WedgeSplit WedgeParallel Slide Gate ValveKnife Gate ValveSlab Gate ValveBy Valve Material Used:Cast IronSteelCarbon SteelStainless SteelAlloy SteelCast SteelBrassBronzePlasticPVCCPVCPPOthersBy Size:0.25 inch to 2 inch3 to 12 inch14 to 30 inchMore Than 30 inchBy End Use:Oil & GasUpstreamMidstreamDownstreamWater and Wastewater TreatmentFlow ControlHigh-pressure ApplicationsCorrosive Fluid HandlingOthersChemical and PetrochemicalPower GenerationSteam SystemCooling SystemFuel Supply SystemOthersMining and MineralsHVACMarine and ShipbuildingOthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeSouth Asia PacificEast AsiaMiddle East and AfricaAuthor By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors Market Analysis : The global market is poised to surpass US$ 2.7 billion by 2023.Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Growth : recording a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube