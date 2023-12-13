Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. Announces That It Has Acquired Certain Intellectual Property Known As Loot8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:GRHI)

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) announces that it has formed a wholly owned subsidiary under the laws of the State of Wyoming by the name of Loot 8, Inc. Loot 8, Inc. subsequently acquired certain intellectual property known as Loot8. This new subsidiary is part of GRHI management's plan to change its business plan to more fully develop and utilize the Loot8 platform, focusing on AI and blockchain innovation in digital assets, the SocialFi revolution, and expanding into direct-to-business relationships.

