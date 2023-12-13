A Night To Illuminate Grief: An Event For Grievers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Night to Illuminate GriefWHEN: Thursday, Dec. 21, 7-9 pmWHERE: First Plymouth Congregational Church,3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80110Live Stream LinkFor More Information Contact:...303-912-9806When Dean Pickett was struck and killed in 2020 by a swinging metal gate, daughter Amy Pickett-Williams , a licensed clinical social worker and experienced grief therapist, was plunged into unimaginable grief.Now, just over three years later, she is leading an evening of grief healing and support on the Winter Solstice on Thursday, December 21st from 7-9 pm MST at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Englewood. This event, A Night to Illuminate Grief, is about finding purpose and meaning in her grief and trauma, a necessary part of the healing process. Multiple volunteers, also touched by their grief, are participating, as well.The community, named L.I.G.H.T. (Love In Grief, Held Together), seeks to show those experiencing personal grief that they are not alone and that there are resources and help available.The multi-faith offering will include support from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Sikh, Hindu, and Native American faith leaders as well as mental health counselors.The first hour will feature a somatic healing workshop led by Amy Pickett-Williams and musician Heidi Thomas. The program is designed to help the body and the brain to work with the intense emotions that come with grief.The second hour will include a candlelight remembrance of grief-inducing loss of all types-death of a loved person or pet, illness, injury, loss of independence, infertility, and life transition-and a closing candlelight vigil.Program organizers are in contact with grief groups around the world and hope to see the world illuminated with the power of healing, visible throughout the universe.A Night to Illuminate Grief is sponsored by the Worship and Well-Being Center at First Plymouth Church.

