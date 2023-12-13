Twocanoes Software Releases TAA Compliant, USA Made Smart Card Utility Wireless Mobile Reader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wireless Mobile Reader from Twocanoes Software

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Twocanoes Software released a new smart card reader for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that is fully made in the USA and TAA compliant. The innovative smart card reader and included Smart Card Utility software enables iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to authenticate to websites and apps using a government-issued CAC or smart card. Smart Card Utility Wireless Mobile Reader is made in the USA and TAA compliant to provide a solution focused on US government and military customers.The Wireless Mobile Reader is manufactured entirely in the USA. The circuit boards are manufactured in California; the enclosures are molded in Michigan, and the packaging and final assembly are done in Illinois. This makes the Wireless Mobile Reader TAA compliant and easy to purchase by the US government and US military.Smart Card Utility enables smart card authentication to Office 365, Webmail, Teams, and most other CAC protected websites with Safari. Users can use their existing PIV-enabled smart card and log in. Readers from Twocanoes are currently used by members of the Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and other military/government employees to access CAC-protected websites on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The new Wireless Mobile Reader makes access even easier.The Wireless Mobile Reader enclosure is a rugged device that can withstand tough environments. The Wireless Mobile Reader uses Bluetooth 5, which is both secure and discreet, making it highly effective in public areas such as airports and cafés.Smart Card Utility Wireless Mobile Reader supports any iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 or later, or a Mac running macOS 11 or later. Wireless Mobile Reader is sold directly from Twocanoes Software. More information on Smart Card Utility is available at twocanoes .Twocanoes Software, Smart Card Utility, and Smart Card Utility Wireless Mobile Reader are trademarks of Twocanoes Software, Inc. Apple, iOS, iPhone, iPad, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries and regions.

Timothy Perfitt

Twocanoes Software, Inc

+1 630-305-9601

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube