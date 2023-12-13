Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon Compares Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, And Coolsculpting®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Semira Bayati, MD, a plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, CA, explains the advantages and disadvantages of surgical and non-surgical body contouring treatments.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“For many patients seeking plastic surgery, the abdomen is a primary area of concern,” says Newport Beach plastic surgeon Semira Bayati, MD. Dr. Bayati states that her patients often express frustration when excess abdominal skin, stretched muscles, and pockets of fat appear on the abdomen.“Aesthetic issues like these are especially prevalent in women who have given birth,” Dr. Bayati adds,“because childbirth and pregnancy can cause dramatic changes to the appearance of the abdomen.” Fortunately, as so many patients wish to contour this area, a number of potential solutions exist for this very purpose, Dr. Bayati continues. For instance, she is able to perform several types of procedures of both the surgical and non-surgical variety to address aesthetic concerns in the abdominal area; however, the specific treatment recommended will depend on a number of factors.According to Dr. Bayati, tummy tuck surgery (also known as“abdominoplasty”) was developed to tighten lax abdominal muscles and address loose, hanging skin. Dr. Bayati is experienced in various abdominoplasty techniques, such as the full and mini-tummy tuck, which she can utilize depending on the particular area of concern. As such, she explains, the specific course of the procedure can vary, but the surgery almost always involves repairing separated abdominal muscles, excising unwanted skin, and redraping the rest of the skin to create a smoother, flatter abdomen.While a tummy tuck can also reduce abdominal fat to a certain extent, patients with stubborn pockets of belly fat typically benefit more directly from liposuction , says Dr. Bayati. Liposuction, a highly versatile surgery, is performed using a suction device called a cannula, which can vacuum away buildups of fat in the abdomen, flanks, thighs, breasts, and countless other treatment areas.“It is not a weight loss procedure,” Dr. Bayati states,“but it can be extremely effective in removal of stubborn excess fat that has collected in isolated areas.” For most patients, Dr. Bayati employs the power-assisted liposuction (PAL) technique, which she has observed to produce the quickest and most effective results.For patients uninterested in or ineligible for either of the above surgeries, Dr. Bayati offers an alternative in CoolSculpting®. This minimally-invasive fat reduction procedure uses a specialized technology called CryolipolysisTM, which is designed to freeze fat cells in order to destroy them and filter them out of the body through natural processes. As a non-surgical treatment, CoolSculpting® generally requires much less recovery time than liposuction or abdominoplasty, Dr. Bayati explains. With that in mind, CoolSculpting® won't be effective for excess, inelastic tissue or lax abdominal muscles.Dr. Bayati urges patients who are unsure about whether to go the surgical or non-surgical fat reduction/body contouring route to consider the pros and cons of each.“In many cases, non-surgical options are better suited for patients with less significant fat buildups,” she states.“For example, CoolSculpting® can reduce mild to moderate amounts of belly fat, but for patients with larger fat pockets, liposuction is usually the best option. Additionally, procedures like liposuction and CoolSculpting® are simply not designed to address sagging, inelastic skin. For those types of abdominal concerns, a tummy tuck may be recommended.”Ultimately, she continues, the ideal procedure will depend on the individual.“A surgeon should thoroughly evaluate each patient's health, medical history, and cosmetic goals before putting together a personalized treatment plan,” she states.“Many patients opt to combine procedures for optimal enhancement, which is why the Mommy Makeover is so popular.”About Semira Bayati, MDBoard-certified plastic surgeon Semira Bayati, MD was recently recognized as a“Physician of Excellence” by the Orange County Medical Association for the sixth consecutive year. Dr. Bayati is a member of several distinguished boards and organizations, a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Having trained in cosmetic, reconstructive, and even hand and upper extremity surgery, she is the recipient of many awards, including the Compassionate Doctor and Patients' Choice Awards from Vitals. Dr. Bayati is available for interviews and media appearances upon request.For more information about Dr. Bayati's practice, visit drbayati or facebook/drbayati.To view the original source of this release, click here:###S. Bayati, MD, FACS - Plastic Surgery Boutique20311 SW Birch StreetSuite 200Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 756-0400Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here