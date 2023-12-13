Bilflo Launches Multi-Rate Timecard To Address Diverse Billing Needs In Staffing Agencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bilflo's Multi-Rate Timecard: An innovative approach for staffing agencies, providing detailed billing solutions for varied pay rates and work conditions.

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bilflo introduces the Multi-Rate Timecard , a new time collection method, to its menu of time management solutions. This feature is specifically designed to collect the multiple pay and bill requirements of staffing agencies' clients.Multi-Rate Timecard: Flexible Time Tracking for ContractorsThe Multi-Rate Timecard allows contractors to allocate hours based on different pay rates, addressing the need for accurate billing in scenarios like shift differentials, training hours, and on-call hours. This feature is particularly useful for projects that require billing based on different project codes, commonly seen in legal and accounting fields.Three Customizable Timecard Options:Bilflo's Multi-Rate Timecard offers three distinct timecard formats, each addressing specific contractor scenarios:Daily Timecard: Simply input the total number of hours worked in a day.Clock In/Clock Out: Record the times for starting work, taking a lunch break, and finishing the shift (suitable for 12-hour shifts).Detailed Clock In/Clock Out: Includes detailed time entries for starting work, lunch breaks, and shift end, ideal for overnight shifts.More Benefits from Bilflo's Timecard Management FeaturesManaging Time Data: Offers a variety of mobile-friendly timecards for diverse client needs, with integration options for external timecard systems.Approvals & Reminders: Clients can approve or deny timecards in bulk, with reminders for pending actions available on mobile.Smart Pay Calculations: Complies with labor laws, incorporating specific pay calculations like overtime and shift differentials.Time-off Management: Tracks and manages various types of leave, ensuring compliance with labor laws.Expense Reporting: Simplifies expense reporting for contractor reimbursements and billing.Customization for Client SpecificsBilflo's Multi-Rate Timecard allows for tailored pay items and automatic application of location-based rates, ensuring each client's unique billing needs are efficiently met.From the CEO“Our new Multi-Rate Timecard is designed to simplify and enhance billing accuracy for staffing agencies,” says Barrett Kuethen, CEO at Bilflo. "It's a step forward in our commitment to provide versatile, user-friendly solutions for our clients."About BilfloBilflo is a back office automation software designed to radically increase the efficiency of staffing agencies. By offering a wide range of features, including mobile-friendly timecards, automated invoicing, and real-time reporting, Bilflo empowers businesses to optimize their operations and focus on growth.By the end of 2022, Bilflo had proficiently managed over $100 million in invoices, processed 2.7 million hours of billables, generated 29,000 invoices, and supported a user base of around 5,000. These milestones illustrate Bilflo's substantial impact on the staffing sector and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.Learn MoreFor detailed information on Multi-Rate Timecard new features, visit Bilflo's website or schedule a demo with our team.

