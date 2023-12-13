Surge In Online Channels And Sports Activities Propels Airsoft Gun Market To US$4.9 Billion By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Airsoft guns surge in popularity, fueled by competitive gaming, technical advancements, and millennial interest in extreme sports. Modern features, realistic recoil, and enhanced precision attract both beginners and experts, driving a projected 8.3% CAGR for the global market.

global airsoft gun market value was figured to be around US$ 2,111.9 million in 2023 . The growing interest of millennials in extreme sports is predicted to advance the sales of airsoft guns at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The airsoft weapon industry value is estimated to reach US$ 4,929.9 million by 2034, increasing from US$ 2,220.8 million in 2024 .



The growing popularity of competitive shooting games is raising the demand for airsoft pistols and rifles across countries participating in international sports events. The construction, ammunitions used, and functioning of airsoft guns have improved manifold in the last few years thanks to continuous technical developments. Beginners, as well as expert players, are now getting drawn to the modern airsoft gun's novel features, realistic recoil, and enhanced precision.

"Collectors and enthusiasts have sparked off a new trend of premium air guns and exact replicas of real guns besides increasing the sales of airsoft guns in the Western market. Meanwhile, social media and digital gaming influencers have also played a pivotal role in booming the sales of airsoft guns across the world through online sales channels " says Sneha Varghese

(Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods).

Key Takeaways from the Global Airsoft Gun Market Study Report



The United States held the dominant market share until 2023 and is expected to progress further at a pace of 7.5% per year between 2024 and 2034.

China is the leading producer of airsoft guns and ammunition in Asia and is poised to advance at an impressive 10.6% CAGR through 2034.

Australia holds a substantial share owing to the wide popularity of airsoft events, and it is likely to progress at 8.6% through 2034. India has witnessed higher sales of airsoft guns in recent years, which is expected to drive the market at 9.1% during the forecast years.

Understand global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historical data (2019-2023), and forecasts (2024-2034).

Competitive Landscape for Airsoft Gun Market Players

The competitive landscape for the airsoft firearms market is moderate owing to the presence of very few branded airsoft gun suppliers globally. However, the growing popularity of airsoft events and tournaments worldwide is anticipated to encourage new players to enter the global market during the forecast years.

Recent Developments by the Airsoft Gun Market Players

In November 2023, Elite Force introduced its third generation Glock 18C Airsoft Gun over online sales platforms in the United States. The brand claims it to be functionally identical to the original Glock 18C handgun. Moreover, it has a semi-automatic repeater with a fully automatic setting that provides for a real take-down procedure. Users can enjoy the familiar design, metal ammunition slide, drop-free magazine, and realistic blowback action with 300 fps for 6 mm plastic airsoft balls.

In January 2020, KLI Company released a 4.5mm AIRGUN pistol for its consumers demanding higher kinetic energy. The company was established in 2018 and continues to invent and produce new products based on different kinds of firearms and current technology. Its current product lines include several types of 6mm BB pistols and rifles, which are known for their exceptional gas efficiency and special CO2 HPR (high-pressure resistance) or high-pressure gas valves.

