Gas Sensors Market Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share of the gas sensor market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the leading market for gas sensors in the automotive, infrastructure, consumer electronics, and pharmaceutical industries, with major demand from China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The countries of Asia Pacific are witnessing increased demand for gas sensors, and this demand is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as well. Moreover, the rise in the number of smart city projects in countries such as India and China also leads to increased demand for gas sensors from these countries. Gas sensors are used in several industries such as automotive, oil & gas, chemical, consumer electronics, etc., driving the market demand in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the gas sensor companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan), Alphasense (UK), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Process Sensing Technologies (UK), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), MEMBRAPOR (Switzerland), Senseair AB (US) and Niterra Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nissha Co., Ltd. (Japan), Renesas Electronic Corporation (Japan), Breeze Technologies (Germany), eLichens (France), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Edinburgh Sensors (Uk), GASTEC Corporation (Japan), Nemoto & Co., Ltd. (Japan), SPEC Sensors (US), SIA MIPEX (Russia), Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), and Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

are few other key companies operating in the gas sensor market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market

Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:



Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market

by Gas Type (Carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons,others), Application (Monitoring, HVAC, Detection and Analysis), Vertical (Industrial & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Environmental Sensor Market

by Type (Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Ultraviolet, Water Quality, Soil Moisture, Integrated), Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor, Portable), Application (Smart Home, Smart Office, Smart City) - Global Forecast to 2028



About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight:

Content Source: PressReleases/gas-sensor



Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets