The analysis by type breaks down the Wind Turbine Castings market into categories, presenting a percentage breakdown of sales for Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis turbine castings. It further delves into the market by application, highlighting the sales distribution between On-Shore and Off-Shore wind turbine castings.

Horizontal Axis segments is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vertical Axis segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Wind Turbine Castings market in 2023, including insights into the global key competitors' percentage market share. It evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Additionally, the report offers an outlook on the global market prospects and examines the Wind Turbine Castings market through various lenses.

Regional analysis provides insights into the global market's regional sales distribution, distinguishing between developed and developing regions. It ranks geographic regions by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for sales in the Wind Turbine Castings market from 2022 to 2030, including China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

The report offers an introductory overview of Wind Energy, emphasizing its economic viability and importance in the renewable energy landscape. It provides insights into Wind Turbines, their design, and notable facts about wind energy and wind turbines. The report also addresses the decision-making process for building wind farms and offers an overview of Wind Turbine Casting, highlighting its role in the wind energy industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Wind Turbine Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$636 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.

