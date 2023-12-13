Colorado State University Global Announces New Digital Health Technology Certificate Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fully online, graduate-level certificate equips students with the skills to excel in the rapidly evolving field of healthcare innovation.

Aurora, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced the launch of its new Graduate Certificate in Digital Health Technology. This 12-credit accelerated program provides a comprehensive exploration of the intersection between healthcare and technology, providing learners with the expertise to leverage digital health solutions for enhanced patient care and operational efficiency.

With the increasing integration and importance of technology in healthcare, the new Graduate Certificate in Digital Health Technology signals CSU Global's commitment to providing industry-relevant education. The certificate prepares students with the necessary technical tools to inform their decisions and improve the quality of care in their professional roles. The program is designed to open doors to employment or advancement in the dynamic realm of digital technologies. Whether in optimizing healthcare data systems, offering specialized advice on digital health strategies, or leading strategic planning, the program provides students with the skills and knowledge needed in today's healthcare industry.

"We're thrilled to offer this new program to help professionals and students facilitate positive change in the healthcare field," said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President of CSU Global. "The personal and professional success of our learners is always at the forefront of our decision-making at CSU Global as we continue to accomplish the university's mission. This new program meets industry needs and is designed to position students as sought-after team members in their field, helping them achieve diverse career paths and advancement opportunities."

With CSU Global's 8-week terms and monthly start dates, the four-course program can be completed in less than a year and provides professionals and students with the ability to craft and execute strategic plans and work that make impactful contributions to transformative healthcare delivery. The certificate supports the latest health information technology standards, providing stackable credentials recognized nationally. The comprehensive curriculum includes courses in technology and health informatics, health information systems, population health analytics, and emerging technologies.

“We are proud to provide a program that all professionals in the healthcare field could benefit from, from physicians and nurses to administrators and technicians who want to shape the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Audra Spicer, Provost of CSU Global.“With this offering, we are helping to bridge the gap between healthcare and technology and aiming to address disparities in healthcare for underserved populations.”

Among the benefits of this program include that the credits earned can be applied towards a CSU Global master's degree, providing students with a seamless pathway to further their education and career prospects. The program also offers a flexible online learning environment with attentive faculty, live support for tutoring, library resources, and technical assistance.

For more information about the Graduate Certificate in Digital Health Technology at CSU Global and to apply, please visit csuglobal/graduate-certificate-digital-health-technolog .

