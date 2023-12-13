Aegion Announces Acquisition Of Culy Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Celebrates Its 10th Acquisition Since 2022

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation , the leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Culy Inc., a company that delivers assessment, maintenance and installation services for water and wastewater pipelines across the Midwest and Southeast. Culy will operate as an Aegion portfolio company.

Culy was founded in 1978 in Winchester, Indiana, and has become a trusted partner and well-respected provider in the water utility industry. Over the last 45 years, the company has expanded its service offerings to manhole rehabilitation, clean and TV, vac-truck services, flow control, and utility services for municipal, commercial and industrial clients.

“We welcome Culy to Aegion as we celebrate the 10th company acquisition completed since June 2022,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion.“Culy brings more than four decades of expertise and an outstanding reputation for quality work. Through the acquisition of best-in-class specialty companies, we are enhancing our in-house service offerings to provide a broad range of technology-enabled water and wastewater solutions in North America. Now more than ever, we are delivering on our commitment to execute safe work, produce results, and attract industry talent.”

Culy employees and facilities will remain in place in Indiana and Tennessee.

“All our accomplishments are only possible because of people who believed in us," said Chris Culy, Founder of Culy Inc.“Now as a part of Aegion, our teams can look forward to a great future while continuing our legacy."

Chris and Doreen Culy plan to remain on board through the transition; their son, Bruce Culy, will serve as operations manager of the business going forward.

About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

Learn more at .

About Culy Inc.

Culy Inc. operates as one company with many services for the water and sewer industry, including the underground installation, repair, rehabilitation and replacement for municipal, commercial and industrial customers. The diversified organization proudly delivers leading innovations and techniques that best serve customer needs. In 2023, a Culy Inc. project in Evansville, Indiana, was named“Rehabilitation Project of the Year” at the Underground Construction Awards.

Learn more at .

