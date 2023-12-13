Animal Health Market To Reach US$ 49.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 2.9% CAGR - IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Animal Health Market 2024

The animal health market size reached US$ 37.8 Billion in 2023 & expected to reach US$ 49.5 Billion by 2032, a CAGR of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Animal Health Market Outlook 2024-2032:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global animal health market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global animal health market size reached US$ 37.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

Global Animal Health Market Overview:

Animal health refers to the overall well-being of animals, encompassing their physical, mental, and social aspects. It involves maintaining a state of balance and harmony in an animal's body, preventing and treating diseases, and ensuring optimal functioning of physiological processes. Animal health is crucial for various reasons, including ethical considerations, economic implications, and public health concerns. Healthy animals contribute to a stable ecosystem, support agricultural sustainability, and provide safe food products. Veterinary medicine plays a pivotal role in safeguarding animal health through preventive measures, diagnostics, and therapeutic interventions. Monitoring nutrition, vaccination, disease control, and promoting good husbandry practices are integral components of maintaining animal health. Additionally, understanding and addressing the mental and behavioral needs of animals contribute to their overall well-being. Ultimately, animal health is a multidimensional concept that underscores the interconnectedness of animals, humans, and the environment.

Global Animal Health Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing global demand for protein-rich diets. In line with this, the expansion of livestock and poultry industries is positively influencing the market. As the world population continues to rise, particularly in emerging economies, there is a growing need for animal-derived products like meat, milk, and eggs. This demand, in turn, boosts the need for effective animal health management to ensure optimal productivity and quality of these products. Furthermore, rapid advancements in veterinary pharmaceuticals and biotechnology are also playing a crucial role in market expansion. Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to the introduction of innovative vaccines, medications, and therapeutic solutions for various animal health issues. The development of novel technologies, such as gene editing and precision medicine in veterinary care, is opening new avenues for addressing diseases and enhancing animal well-being.

Besides, the escalating awareness of zoonotic diseases and their potential impact on human health is driving investments in animal health. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the interconnectedness of human and animal health, emphasizing the need for robust veterinary systems to prevent and control diseases that can be transmitted between animals and humans. Moreover, the government's worldwide initiatives and regulations are also influencing the growth of the animal health market.

Authorities worldwide are implementing measures to ensure the safety of food products, control the spread of diseases, and promote responsible animal husbandry practices. This has led to an increased focus on preventive healthcare in animals, creating a demand for vaccines, diagnostics, and health management solutions. Additionally, the rising trend of pet ownership and the increasing humanization of pets are contributing to market growth. Pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in veterinary care, premium pet food, and other healthcare products, driving the demand for a wide range of animal health services.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Animal Health Industry are Given Below:

.Bayer

.Elanco

.Merck

.Merial

.Zoetis Inc.

.Biogenesis Bago

.Boehringer Ingelheim

.Ceva Sante Animale

.Heska

.Neogen

.Novartis

.Thermo Fisher Scientific

.Vetoquinol

.Virbac

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures:

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Animal Type:

.Commercial Animals

.Companion Animals

Breakup by Product Type:

.Pharmaceuticals

.Biologicals

.Medicinal Feed Additives

.Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.COVID-19 Impact on the Market

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Structure of the Market

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

