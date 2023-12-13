'Our Males And Females' By Ahmad Alyaseer Voted 'Film Of The Year' At 2023 Edition Of Producer's Night In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On December 8th 2023, Rachel Bailit and Maarten Cornelis hosted the third edition of Producer's Night at The Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. An excited crowd of film industry leaders and film lovers attended the event where they were treated to the best films of 2023 cherrypicked from 20 partner film festivals and direct entries.“Producer's Night 2023 was an incredible success,” says Maarten Cornelis, founder.“So many industry professionals attended the screening and/or watched our amazing selection via our online platform. Producer's Night is gaining recognition and that makes us so happy since we support these amazing independent films on their voyage throughout the award season!”Kris De Meester, curator of Producer's Night, adds:“What started with over 25,000 entries resulted in an official selection of 16 gems. Made by extremely talented new voices in the industry. The opportunity to sift through such a wealth of outstanding entries is truly a privilege.”The lively catered event, founded in 2021, was the third edition in what will continue to be an annual tradition from Cinematory .“The objective is to give these filmmakers the exposure they deserve. We created this event with the goal of helping the films reach a wider audience and the filmmakers to connect with people in the industry,” said Cornelis of Producer's Night.The following partner Film Festivals submitted the best of their entrants to Producer's Night:Brussels Independent Film Festival, Venice Film Week, Boston Short Film Festival, Toronto Arthouse Film Festival, Hong Kong Arthouse Film Festival, Viewpoint Documentary Film Festival, Amsterdam Independent Film Festival, Super Shorts London, Super Shorts New York, Super Shorts Los Angeles, Verona International Film Festival, Ghent International Short Film Festival, Somerville International Film Festival, Doc, Toronto Film Week, Sydney World Film Festival, New Jersey Independent Film Festival, Obskuur Ghent Film Festival, Bruges International Film Festival, Manhattan Independent Film Festival.The movies selected this year were:Nature Attack (Ukraine) by Erik SémashkinBazigaga (France) by Jo Ingabire MoysArcheìo (Switzerland) by Jonathan MoratalSupurbia (Norway) by Alexander GudmestadSecant (United States) by Timothy David OrmeOur Males and Females (Jordan) by Ahmad Alyaseer - winnerNocturnal Burger (United States) by Reema MayaSafe As Houses (Ireland) by MiaI MullarkeyEasy Tiger (Belgium) by Karel TuytschaeverArcadia (Poland) by Małgorzata PaszkoPentaclub [The Club of Five] (Italy) by Roberto StrazzarinoHolestepper (Peru) by Sergio Fernández MuñozTrace Of A Butterfly (China) by Xu RanThe Dead Track (Italy) by Antonio MacioccoCharming Habits (Lithuania) by Paulius AničasAygol (Germany) by Dimitris ArgyriouFrom the official selection, 'Our Males and Females' was voted 'Film of the Year' for 2023. Congratulations!

