Lausanne's State-Of-The-Art Alarm Receiving Center (ARC) Goes Live With High-Performance Workplace Solutions From WEYTEC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LAUSANNE, CANTON VAUD, SWITZERLAND , December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WEY Technology (WEYTEC ), a leading global provider of high-performance workplace solutions on trading floors and in control rooms, announces that the new Alarm Receiving Center (ARC) in Lausanne has completed the inauguration of its new 24/7 Emergency Call Center serving citizens in the City of Lausanne and the Cantons of Vaud and Neuchâtel, Switzerland.



The new facility is a state-of-the-art command and control room housing a broad range of highly skilled emergency response teams. Multiple public organizations (Health, Ambulance, Police, Fire and Civil Defense) that were previously separate have moved together and consolidated their operations in the beautiful new ECAvenir building located on the outskirts of Lausanne. Designed by renowned Swiss architects, Architram Architecture et Urbanisme, the Minergie complex houses over 300 employees who share the modern IT infrastructure and can collaborate more effectively to protect life and property.



WEYTEC is proud to have provided 60+ ergonomic, high-performance operator workplaces and an extra-large videowall for ARC. The WEYTEC solution includes flagship smartTOUCH keyboards, the visualization solution smartVISUAL for screens and the videowall, and a network architecture design that heightens IT security, preserves autonomy among the different emergency response teams, and ensures operational continuity with redundancy and resilience.





WEY Technology is a Swiss-based global IT company that develops and manufactures virtually all its products and solutions in-house in Switzerland. WEYTEC is the specialist for high-performance workplaces on trading floors and in control rooms in any sector (public security, utilities, traffic management, aviation, process-controlled industry). WEYTEC has deployed over 50,000 workplaces at 500+ customer sites around the world. With almost 40 years of experience and expertise, the company offers a full portfolio of professional services to customers and partners in 45 countries.



