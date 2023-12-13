VFAF Films Major General James Livingston USMC Medal Of Honor Recipient In South Carolina For Trump Documentary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teddy Daniels with Major General James Livingston USMC Medal of Honor Recipient and Major General Bob Livingston Army

Chad Caton with with Major General James Livingston USMC Medal of Honor Recipient and Major General Bob Livingston Army

Major General James Livingston USMC Medal of Honor Recipient

Generals James Livingston and Bob Livingston filmed for the forthcoming VFAF“Trump” documentary in South Carolina said Stan Fitzgerald President

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA , December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalGenerals James Livingston and Bob Livingston filmed for the forthcoming VFAF“Trump” documentary in South Carolina. The two generals were filmed by VFAF SC State Chapter President Teddy Daniels and VFAF National Operations Director Chad Caton. Admiral Charles Kubic is scheduled to film this week as well.The Films executive producers are Donna and Stan Fitzgerald President of VFAF National. Filming started in what will be the Fitzgerald's third film for the America First movement. The organizational team effort has tight lips about the project and title, but has leaked they already have filmed content from sitting members of congress , celebrities , flag officers and Trump campaign influencers that will come together to help President Donald Trump win his bid for our country's highest office.In other VFAF News :Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

