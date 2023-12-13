A Heartwarming Children's Adventure Book Focused On Fun And Exercise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hop, Skip, Jump!

HOP, SKIP, JUMP! By Mary Giammona, MD

- BookTribUNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned pediatrician, mom and grandmother, Mary Giammona, MD, brings to life the enchanting world of grandparent-grandchild bonding in her debut picture book, Hop, Skip, Jump! This delightful tale captures the essence of a busy day shared between a grandmother and her granddaughter, highlighting the joy of simple activities and the importance of family connections.In Hop, Skip, Jump! readers embark on a charming adventure with Grandma and her granddaughter as they navigate a day filled with laughter, movement, and love. Dr. Giammona skillfully weaves a narrative that not only entertains but also encourages children to engage in active play for both fun and exercise. The story unfolds with Grandma imparting the secrets of hopping, skipping, and jumping, turning everyday activities into delightful adventures.As a pediatrician, Dr. Giammona understands the significance of fostering a healthy and active lifestyle in children. Through this heartwarming tale, she promotes the idea that exercise can be both enjoyable and a bonding experience for families. The book culminates in a family picnic, emphasizing the importance of shared moments and creating lasting memories.Hop, Skip, Jump! is the first installment in the Having Fun with Grandma series, promising more delightful tales that celebrate the unique relationship between grandparents and grandchildren. Dr. Giammona's dedication to children's well-being is evident not only in her professional life but also in her creative endeavors.Join Grandma and her granddaughter on a journey of love, laughter, and active play in Hop, Skip, Jump! – a heartwarming addition to any children's bookshelf. Dr. Mary Giammona's debut promises to be a cherished read for families seeking stories that inspire, entertain, and celebrate the joy of being together.Hop, Skip, Jump! Is available on Amazon and other retail outlets where books are sold.About the author:Mary Giammona, MD, is a pediatrician, mom, and grandma who loves all children! She finds joy in her two young grandchildren, as well as her daughter, two grown family members and the diverse nature of the area. Her mind is full of stories, and Hop, Skip, Jump! is her debut picture book in the“Having Fun with Grandma” future series, and Dr. Giammona supports doing everything we can to make children feel valued.

Mary Giammona MD

Mary Giammona MD

email us here