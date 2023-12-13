Worldwide Connected Medical Devices Market Size Projected To Reach USD 190.63 Billion By 2032, At 14.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Connected Medical Devices Market, Connected Medical Devices Industry, Connected Medical Devices Market Size, Connected Medical Devices Market Share, Connected Medical Devices Market 2023, Connected Medical Devices Market 2032

The global connected medical devices market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 49.57 billion in 2022 to USD 190.63 billion in 2032 . It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032 , according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What are the Connected Medical Devices? How Big is Connected Medical Devices Market Size?

A Quick Review

Connected medical devices, also known as Internet of medical things devices or smart medical devices, offer real-time monitoring of a patient's interactions, vitals, and medical conditions. It authorizes people by giving them access to their health details. Actively participating in their own well-being encourages better adherence to treatment plans and the development of healthier lifestyles, both of which improve health outcomes.

Implantable gadgets, medical wearables, diagnostic monitors, health applications, and therapeutic devices are some examples of these gadgets. These networked gadgets make early interventions easier, which lowers hospital readmission rates and lessens the need for in-person doctor visits. Patients and healthcare systems also benefit greatly from these significant cost savings, which boosts the connected medical devices market growth.

Who is the Largest Medical Device Company?



Abbott Laboratories

AliveCor

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Boston Scientific

Cerner Corporation

General Electric (GE) Healthcare

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Johnson & Johnson

Masimo

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers Stryker Corporation

Important Highlights from the Report



The primary drivers of the market growth are the consolidation of healthcare providers, the increase of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, and the growing popularity of home healthcare.

The connected medical devices market segmentation is mainly based on application, device, region, and end user. Asia Pacific is anticipated to undergo significant growth during the projection period.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers



Growing Aging Population: The rapidly aging global population is driving up the demand for healthcare services. IoT-enabled medical devices play a critical role in chronic condition monitoring and management, hence contributing to the well-being of the elderly. Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic illnesses like heart problems, diabetes, and respiratory ailments are becoming more common. This constructs a significant connected medical devices market share that allows constant monitoring and managing, lowering hospitalizations and healthcare expenses.

Trends and Opportunities



Technological Advancements: Continuous technological developments have expanded the use of connected devices in healthcare by making them more capable and inexpensive. Also, applying artificial intelligence and data analytics to linked device data provides insights into patient health, disease prognosis, and customized treatment regimens. This data-driven strategy is essential for enhancing medical treatment. Increased Telehealth: T he need for linked devices has increased because of the expansion of telehealth, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic. These gadgets are essential for exchanging real-time health data with healthcare providers, conducting virtual consultations, and monitoring patients remotely. As a result, the connected medical devices market size has expanded.

Segmental Analysis

Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth Experiences Significant Growth

With real-time connectivity, connected medical devices offer a range of advanced tools that empower both patients and healthcare professionals. These gadgets include a broad range of technical solutions, such as digital stethoscopes and wearable health trackers. Crucial signs like blood pressure and glucose levels can be easily tracked by patients, who can then provide this crucial information to medical specialists. For the continued management of chronic illnesses, this constant supply of data is important.

Moreover, modern instruments such as digital stethoscopes make telehealth consultations possible through video conferencing, improving the quality of distant medical examinations. Implanted devices enable continuous cardiac monitoring, while smart drug dispensers improve treatment compliance. These developments simplify patient care by greatly lowering the need for in-person doctor appointments while simultaneously providing accessibility and convenience.

Hospitals and Clinics Hold Significant Revenue Share

Modern hospitals cannot function without connected medical equipment, which is transforming patient care and healthcare administration. By enabling remote patient monitoring, these gadgets lessen the requirement for round-the-clock bedside surveillance. They are essential to telehealth because they enable remote access to healthcare and virtual consultations. Medical teams in critical care settings can get real-time data from devices such as heart monitors and ventilators.

Furthermore, surgical robotics

enables accurate and minimally invasive treatments, while digital imaging technologies provide fast access to diagnostic images. Wearable technology engages patients, while data analytics and AI applications offer insights. These gadgets improve and streamline hospital operations and patient care, guarantee compliance and data security, and boost the connected medical devices market demand.

