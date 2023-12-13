This report begins with an introductory overview of industrial pumps, providing readers with a foundational understanding of this critical equipment. It then proceeds to discuss the various types of industrial pumps, offering insights into their classifications and functionalities. Additionally, the report explores the wide-ranging applications of industrial pumps across various industries and their crucial role in enabling various processes.

Centrifugal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$58 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Positive Displacement segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Furthermore, it delves into the end-uses of industrial pumps, showcasing their importance in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, water treatment, and more. The competitive landscape of the industrial pumps market is analyzed, with a focus on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. The competitive market presence of players worldwide is also examined, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report then provides an outlook on the global industrial pumps market, emphasizing its potential for rapid growth. It identifies key growth drivers propelling the market forward, as well as market deterrents that may pose challenges. Within the product category, centrifugal pumps are projected to remain dominant as demand continues to surge.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

A regional analysis offers insights into the market outlook across different geographical areas. Recent market activity is also highlighted, providing readers with a glimpse of noteworthy developments and trends in the industrial pumps industry. In conclusion, this report equips industry stakeholders with a comprehensive view of the industrial pumps landscape, enabling them to navigate the market effectively and make informed decisions.

The Industrial Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.3 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes: