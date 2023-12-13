Cable Assembly Market Size To Be Worth USD 292.6 Billion By 2031, With Notable CAGR Of 6.2%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cable assembly market was estimated at a value of US$ 163.8 billion in 2021 . It is anticipated to register a 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 292.6 billion by 2031.

In order to support electrical load over the product's lifespan, custom cable assemblies require a metallic conductor. To endure high humidity, high temperatures, electromagnetic interference (EMI), water, salty, particulates, vibration, or any of these conditions, specialized cables must have heavy-duty connections.

Due to the high power required for electronic equipment, a bigger conductor is necessary to safeguard the cable and electronic devices from harm, which is why conductors in customized cable assemblies are so important. Custom cable assemblies are in more demand as a result. Since customised cable assemblies are made to handle many functions, such as power, signal, and voltages, etc., they are necessary for electronic appliances like home entertainment systems to function at their best.

Global Cable Assembly Market: Key Players

A limited number of large-scale suppliers in the fragmented global cable assembly industry holds the majority of the market share. Key players have embraced mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as important initiatives. The following companies are well-known participants in the global cable assembly market:



Key Findings of the Market Report



Market Trends for Cable Assemblies



The cable assembly market has been divided into several end-use industries, including automotive, IT and communications, aerospace and military, healthcare, and industrial. Due to the growing usage of copper cable assemblies in motor vehicles, such as gear boxes, doors, side mirrors, windows, headlights, etc., the automotive segment led the global cable assembly market. In-seat DVD players, global positioning systems, and Bluetooth connection are examples of infotainment systems that use RF and coaxial cable assemblies to assure appropriate operation. In-car display devices like radio displays and backup cameras also require power from low voltage differential signaling (LVDS) cable assemblies. The automotive segment of the cable assembly market is positively impacted by all of these variables.

Global Market for Cable Assemblies: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the cable assembly market throughout the region. These are:



Since many cable assembly producers were located in the nations, China, India, Japan, and others, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for cable assembly. Asia Pacific is leading the way in the use of cable assembly due to the surge in industry, urbanization, and the need for electric cars.

Due to the rising need for cable assembly in military communications, the North America market is anticipated to expand significantly over the next several years. It is anticipated that the regional cable assembly market would grow due to an increase in demand for cable assemblies in the IT and telecommunications sectors.

