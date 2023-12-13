Fabric Cutting Machine Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.1% During The Forecast Period 2024 To 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable Features Take Center Stage as Fabric Cutting Machines Embrace Green Practices and Environmental Responsibility. The Market is Predicted to Surpass US$ 644.4 million by 2034.

NEWAK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fabric cutting machine market is estimated to be worth US$ 429.5 million in 2024 . The industry is projected to surpass US$ 644.4 million by 2034 . The demand for fabric cutting machines is anticipated to rise at a sluggish CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.



The fabric cutting machine industry is being propelled by the growing demand for automation and efficiency in the apparel and textile sector. The need for rapid production and customization in the manufacturing process has driven the adoption of advanced cutting technologies. The surge in demand for technical textiles and the growing emphasis on intricate designs in garment production contribute to the positive momentum in the fabric cutting machine industry.

Despite the overall growth, the fabric cutting machine industry faces certain restraints. Intense competition has led to price pressures, particularly in segments sensitive to pricing. The industry's price-sensitive nature challenges manufacturers, impacting profit margins. Moreover, slow adoption rates in some regions and sectors contribute to a fragmented market landscape.

Request for a sample of this research report:

Amidst the challenges, there are significant opportunities for growth in the fabric cutting machine industry. The increasing global focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices opens avenues for manufacturers to develop and promote eco-friendly cutting solutions. The demand for specialized cutting machines tailored to unique applications such as technical textiles and composites creates niche markets for innovative solutions.

A key trend is the integration of Industry 4.0 principles, where fabric cutting machines are incorporating smart technologies for enhanced automation and connectivity. Real-time tracking, data analytics, and remote monitoring are becoming integral features. Another trend involves manufacturers focusing on sustainability by adopting greener practices and materials in cutting machine production. Additionally, the customization trend in the textile sector is driving the development of cutting solutions that cater to the specific needs of diverse market segments.

“The demand for specialized cutting machines tailored to unique applications, such as technical textiles and composites, opens up niche markets waiting to be explored. This presents an avenue for innovation, where companies can differentiate themselves by offering solutions specifically designed to address the unique needs of these specialized sectors."- Says Ismail Sutaria , Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Fabric Cutting Machine Market



Laser cutting segment secure a 41.6% share of fabric cutting machine industry in 2024.

The textile end-use segment dominates with a significant 53.7% market share in 2024.

Fabric cutting machine industry in India is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

The United States fabric cutting machine industry is likely to witness a moderate CAGR of 2.5% through 2034.

Germany fabric cutting machine industry is set to see a sluggish CAGR of 1.9% through 2034.

China fabric cutting machine industry is projected to achieve a stable CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

India is poised for remarkable growth in the fabric cutting machine industry, with a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034. The United Kingdom is expected to encounter a moderate CAGR of 3.9% through 2034.

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology:

Competitive Landscape of the Fabric Cutting Machine Market

The fabric cutting machine industry boasts a competitive landscape characterized by diverse players segmented based on technology, application, and geographic location. Key players include established global companies like Gerber Technology, Lectra, Eastman Machine Company, and Zünd, holding significant market share with well-established brands and extensive product portfolios.

Intense competition prompts players to vie for market share through factors like price, technology, service, and brand reputation. The industry is witnessing constant innovation to develop new technologies and features, with manufacturers seeking to differentiate themselves. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to play a role in industry consolidation as companies aim to expand their product portfolios and geographic reach.

Success in this industry hinges on factors such as technological innovation, tailoring solutions to specific market needs, building a solid brand reputation, implementing effective marketing and sales strategies, and integrating eco-friendly features and practices into production processes. By focusing on these key factors, companies can position themselves effectively in the fabric cutting machine industry and secure a profitable market position.

Key Players:



Brother Industries, Ltd.

Eastman Machine Company

Gerber Technology, Inc.

Lectra

Zünd Systemtechnik AG

Calemard

Juki Corporation

Eastman Machine Company

Rexel

Sodafa Esca

Kuris Spezialmaschinen AG

BRM Lasers Aeronaut Automation Pty Ltd



Recent Developments in the Fabric Cutting Machine Market



In 2020, Gerber Technology introduced the Gerber Atria Digital Cutter, which is intended for high-volume, mass manufacturing of woven and knit textiles.

In 2021, Lectra released the Vector iX6 fabric cutter, which is specifically built for cutting denim materials. To achieve high-quality cuts and minimize fabric distortion, the cutter employs a proprietary knife sharpening system, a high-performance vacuum system, and a smart knife cooling system. In 2021, Eastman Machine Company released the Eastman Talon 75x fabric cutting system, a fully automated solution for cutting several heavy-duty textiles. To cut materials up to 7.5 cm thick, the system employs a conveyorized cutting surface, a dual rack-and-pinion drive system, and a high-speed rotary blade.



Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:

Key Segmentations:

By Machine Type:



Manual

Semi-automatic Automatic



By Cutting Method:



Band Knife Cutting

Straight Knife Cutting

Round Knife Cutting

Die Cutting

Water Jet Cutting

Laser Cutting Air Jet Cutting



By Fabric Type:



Woven Fabric

Knitted Fabric Non-woven Fabric



By End Use:



Aerospace

Automotive

Textile

Luggage

Industrial Fabrics

Medical

Leather Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Middle East and Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging



The global kraft paper machine market is currently valued at US$ 9.7 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%. Owing to the technological advances in packaging the market is likely to propel to US$ 17 by 2033.

The global machine glazed kraft paper market is estimated at US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global biodegradable packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 448.2 Billion in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2032.

Cutting tool packaging market is expected to grow significantly on the backdrop of repairing solutions needed for several machineries, electrical & electronic applications, etc. The global pouch packaging machines market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by the year 2032.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube