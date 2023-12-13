(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EH ) securities during the period from January 20, 2022 through November 6, 2023 (the“Class Period”). Investors have until February 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On November 7, 2023, Hindenburg Research released a report entitled“Ehang: Hollow Order Book And Fake Sales Make This China-Based eVTOL Company Last in Line For Takeoff.” The Hindenburg Report made a number of allegations regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. The Hindenburg Report raised issues with EHang's purported deals with entities called United Therapeutics, Prestige Aviation, AirX, Shenzhen Boling Holdings Group, and DHL Sinotrans, alleging that these companies either didn't have aviation sectors or had already terminated their business dealings with EHang. On this news, the price of EHang shares declined by $1.90 per share, or approximately 12.7%, from $14.96 per share to close at $13.06 on November 7, 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) EHang has continued to state that it is partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; and (ii) the Company omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders.

