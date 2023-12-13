(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Texas-style BBQ restaurant offers the gift of barbecue during the holidays

Dallas, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Give the gift of Legit. Texas. Barbecue to your favorite pit master this holiday season with a gift card from Dickey's Barbecue Pit .

It's the perfect time of year to share your love for Texas-style BBQ with a Dickey's Gift Card. Whether as a stocking stuffer or under the tree, these gift cards are proven to be a smokin' success for BBQ enthusiasts and foodies during this busy time of year. For a limited time, Dickey's is offering a $5 Bonus 'Cue Card with the purchase of a $25 Gift Card . This offer is available on Dickeys until December 31, 2023. The Bonus 'Cue Cards will be available for redemption January 1, 2024 – February 24, 2024.

Currently available and ranging from $5 to $500, you can secure a gift card for purchase at any Dickey's Barbecue Pit store location, at , and through multiple online retailers such as .

“The Dickey's Gift Card is the great way to treat yourself or another barbecue lover in your life,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“Our gift cards are wonderful for sharing Dickey's iconic barbecue or offering someone a taste one of our delicious virtual brands, Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds.”

Recipients are able to redeem their barbecue gift card in store at your local barbecue restaurant near me , online at dickeys , or in our Dickey's app .

A bout Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys .

