Xcures And Aetion® Further Enhance Partnership With Rich Real-World Datasets

Partnership now includes access to five comprehensive oncology datasets, enhancing real-world evidence in cancer research.

- Wendy Turenne, Senior VP, Real World Data & Operations at AetionOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the realm of oncology research, diverse, comprehensive, and fully longitudinal datasets are invaluable. They offer a granular view of patient journeys throughout the US, enabling researchers to draw clinically relevant insights.These comprehensive datasets are crucial for advancing personalized treatment strategies and improving patient outcomes in cancer care.The challenge in current oncology outcomes research lies in the fragmentation of patient data across numerous healthcare providers and sites of care. This creates significant gaps in understanding patient outcomes and treatment efficacies. The scattered data landscape hinders the development of robust real-world evidence (RWE) necessary for impactful cancer research.xCures consolidates and structures clinical, genomic, and imaging data directly from patients' electronic medical records, healthcare providers, and other sites of care along the patient's care journey.The broad, longitudinal, patient-centric view enables researchers and clinicians to access up-to-date and comprehensive information, paving the way for more informed and timely treatment decisions.In addition to contributing data to support Aetion's collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration , the new partnership enables Aetion®, a global leader in RWE and analytics, to incorporate xCures' breast cancer, glioma, melanoma, colorectal cancer, and ovarian/uterine cancer datasets into their Accelerated Access Oncology Program.“We're thrilled about this partnership with Aetion,” said Mika Newton, xCures CEO.“It's a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in advancing oncology research. By bringing our real-time, regulatory-grade, clinical data (RRC) to a broader audience, we're not just sharing information – we're empowering a shift towards more effective, patient-centric cancer treatments."Wendy Turenne, Senior Vice President, Real World Data & Operations at Aetion, said: "We are delighted to partner with xCures, as their datasets provide a unique lens into the patient's experience. In combination with Aetion® Substantiate , these data can be analyzed in novel ways and shorten the time to generate and deliver critical insights that will help shape the future of cancer treatment.”Contact us today for more information on how this partnership can empower your research and development strategies.About xCuresSince 2018, xCures Inc. has operated an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves and aggregates medical records from all US care sites. Data is extracted and structured within 15 minutes to offer a sophisticated view of a patient's fully longitudinal health journey that encompasses everything from genomics to social determinants of health.Through a variety of tools and data products, xCures provides clinically actionable, real-time insights that facilitate clinical research and care for patients, providers, and partners. For more information, visit or contact ....About Aetion®Aetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. Aetion's suite of real-world data analytics applications analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions-what works best, for whom, and when-to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion and follow us at @aetioninc.

Other