Unveiling Opportunities: Transformative Growth In The Global Social Services Market

Social Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Social Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global social services market is poised for substantial growth, set to increase from $4,813.05 billion in 2022 to $5,144.66 billion in 2023, exhibiting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Projections indicate continued expansion, with the market size expected to reach $6,625.15 billion in 2027, reflecting a steady CAGR of 6.5%. Several factors contribute to this growth, creating opportunities and advancements within the social services sector.

Addressing Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) - A Vital Focus

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a complex developmental disability, affects communication and social interaction skills. With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that 1 in 59 children in the US are diagnosed with ASD, the demand for services addressing this condition is on the rise. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial, leading to improved outcomes. Autism research organizations are expected to increase investments in training social service employees, therapists, and psychologists specialized in autism child care counseling. This heightened focus is anticipated to serve a growing number of individuals and generate increased revenues.

Technological Innovations in Child Daycare Centers

Child daycare centers are embracing technology to enhance parent-child connections. Utilizing apps, many daycare centers offer video streaming of classroom activities and share pictures of children with parents. This technology empowers parents to monitor their child's activities at the daycare center through videos and images. For example, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers collaborated with Parent Care Network, providing video streaming over the internet for parents to stay informed about their child's experiences. Companies such as Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, and KidCheck offer childcare software, applications, and technologies used by care service providers.

Key Players Shaping the Landscape

Major companies play a pivotal role in influencing the dynamics of the social services market. Notable entities such as University of California System, University of Pennsylvania, World Food Programme, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Yale University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology contribute significantly to the growth and development of social services.

Regional Dynamics

In 2022, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the social services market, followed by Asia-Pacific as the second-largest region. The regions covered in the social services market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Insights

The global social services market is segmented based on key factors:

.Type: Educational Services, Social Assistance

.Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

.Mode: Online, Offline

.Subsegments Covered: Other Educational Services, Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools, Elementary And Secondary Schools, Child Day Care Services, Community And Individual Services

Social Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Social Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on social services market size , social services market drivers and trends, social services market major players, social services market competitors' revenues, social services market positioning, and social services market growth across geographies. The social services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

