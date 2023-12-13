Artist Tsao Ting-Chang Bolsters Art Education With New Thirty-Six Characters Formula Symphony Series Through BE36 ART

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Initiative helps society through textural art as moral philosophy and a tool for soothing stress

TAIWAN, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tsao Tin-Chang, the well-known Taiwanese artist known as Peter, today announced the greatly anticipated introduction of his“Thirty-Six Characters Formula” symphony series. The beautiful art project was created in response to societal issues and tensions from the Covid-19 pandemic. For the past year, Tin-Chang curated thirty-six representative Chinese characters from a choice of more than one thousand handwritten historic options. The artist has revealed calligraphy proverbs with the goal of stability and positivity to mankind.“The series employs a unique artistic spirit focusing on lines with brushstrokes transitioning between light and dark, ebbs and flows, and abstract and concrete,” said Ting-Chang.“The characters symbolize an ideal realm of supreme integration. The series of characters includes modest, mediocre, frugalness, self, courtesy, integrity, ambition, and many more. I encourage people to find the music in their hearts. My artistic vision and creation will help present viewers with a rich sense of visual rhythm.”The series employs a unique artistic spirit,“focusing on lines with brushstrokes transitioning between light and dark, ebbs and flows and abstract and concrete. All symbolizing an ideal realm of supreme integration.”Ting-Chang is a dedicated artist who is motivated to share optimism and positivity through art education, resulting in the“BE36 ART” brand and an impact on those who are looking for inner peace and stability. The art initiative looks at ongoing global phenomena and problems with a sincere venture into moral philosophies. Tin-Chang uses as his medium textual art meant to“uplift and soothe troubled hearts.”The artist explained,“The Thirty-six Characters Formula Symphony Series 'cultivates the heart' through Chinese calligraphy and the idea of 'enhancing character education,' is its core theme. The concept is relevant and fits with the philosophy of corporate sustainability. (SDGs - United Nations Sustainable Development Goals) Art impacts the corporate conversation of ethics and social responsibility.”For more information visitEND###

Media Relations

PR Services

email us here