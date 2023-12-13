Utamo.. NEOM's Immersive Destination For Art And Entertainment

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) NEOM -\u00a0 Asdaf News:\r

NEOM's Board of Directors announced today the development of Utamo, NEOM's newest destination that offers diverse experiences in arts and entertainment, serving as an ideal venue for innovative events, activities and hosting renowned international artists.\r

According to a press release from NEOM, Utamo is the latest destination to be announced by the sustainable regional development evolving in northwest Saudi Arabia.\r

Situated amidst the enchanting coastal mountains along the Gulf of Aqaba, Utamo offers a unique venue for events, concerts, exhibitions and artistic activities. This destination redefines entertainment by seamlessly blending the beauty of nature with state-of-the-art technologies and artistic architectural designs, offering visitors unforgettable and immersive experiences, said the release.\r

Utamo redefines event hosting with its integrated capabilities. This destination presents the \"theater of the future\", blending reality and the virtual world for unique experiences. It will also offer a versatile performance space, VIP lounges, and luxury restaurants, making it the perfect venue for hosting world-class performances and concerts.\r

NEOM's commitment to sustainable development will be reflected in the design and construction of Utamo. By employing innovative methods, Utamo aims to preserve 95% of its space for nature, in line with NEOM's vision for environmental preservation.\r

\u200f\"News of the development follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, and Siranna, NEOM\u2019s latest sustainable tourism destinations,\" the release read.--SPA

