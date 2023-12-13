Riyadh Season's Zones Received Over 9 Million Visitors

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nOver 9 million people have visited Riyadh Season, marking wide interest in the season's numerous zones and activities, and a noticeable acceleration in the number of visits.\r\n\r\nThe Riyadh Season activities, themed \"Big Time,\" were characterized by a number of successes, completing the entertainment options equation with top-notch events and festivals, and launching new and subsequent events in other zones.\r\n\r\nBoulevard City stood out as a destination with a wide range of foreign entertainment options, while Boulevard World showcases a diverse range of different cultures.\r\n\r\nAnother attraction is VIA Riyadh, which is a complex that features cinema options, cafes, restaurants, and global brands, along with a collection of zones, each distinguished by a unique entertainment character.\r\n\r\nSince its launch in October, Riyadh Season has witnessed a plethora of exceptional events in its various zones. These include numerous theatrical performances, diverse evenings, and classic artistic presentations in the Season's theatres.\r\n\r\nAdditionally, there have been varied musical nights featuring several Arab artists, both in theatres and restaurants where culinary delights blend with the spirit of instrumental and vocal performances.\r\nTickets for the events and experiences of the Season can be booked through the \"webook\" application and website via the link: http:\/\/onelink\/wbkapp.
