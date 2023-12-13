[2024-2031] Automotive Lightweight Material Market Trend Forecast Report

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global report Automotive Lightweight Material Market provides overview of the market segmentation, size, share, new innovations information up to that point. This market report trends may have evolved since 2024-2031 consulting more recent sources for the most up-to-date information. The Automotive Lightweight Material market is highly dynamic and continuously evolving to meet the demands of the industry. It is essential for manufacturers to invest in research and development to stay competitive and enable further advancements in market technology.

The market is segmented in the study by the leading companies and brands, region, types ( Metal,Composite,Rubber,Plastic ), and applications ( ICE,EV ). It offers a thorough study that includes chances for corporate growth, obstacles to overcome, and new trends.

Who are the world's leading manufacturers in the Automotive Lightweight Material industry?

TOP Manufactures in Automotive Lightweight Material Market are: -



BASF (Germany)

ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

Covestro (Germany)

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Lyondellbasell (US)

Novelis (US)

Toray Industries (Japan)

PPG Industries (US)

Alcoa (US) Owens Corning (US)

Key players in the Automotive Lightweight Material market are powerful corporations that have a big impact on the direction of the sector and its expansion. These players frequently pioneer new product innovations, industry trends, and technological improvements.

What Are the Different Types of Automotive Lightweight Material on the Market?

Automotive Lightweight Material market Types :



Metal

Composite

Rubber Plastic

Types aid in providing a thorough comprehension of the varied landscape inside the Automotive Lightweight Material market. It's important to remember that classifications may change as technology develops and consumer patterns shift analysis details each product type's production, sales, price, market share, and growth rate./p>

What are the factors driving applications of the Automotive Lightweight Material Market?



ICE EV

These applications demonstrate how flexible Automotive Lightweight Material is and how they may improve visual experiences in a variety of contexts and fields study is concerned with the current state and future prospects for important applications and end users, as well as the consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, depending on end users and applications.



Brief Description of Automotive Lightweight Material Market:

Metals is largest segment, by volume as well as by value, in the automotive lightweight material market. The segment is leading due to the high use of metals in any automobile, followed by plastics and rubber. The high strength steel materials segment lead the market with respect to volume, however, owing to the higher price, the aluminum sub segment has the highest value. Alternatively, the prices of composite materials are 5-10 times higher than conventional steels. A study conducted by EDAG Engineering GmbH with U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggests that using aluminum to make a car can reduce the vehicle weight up to 35percent at an additional cost of USD 927 per vehicle, whereas using CFRP to build a car could reduce the vehicleâs weight by half, at an additional cost of USD 2,700. Hence, the use of composite materials in automotive industry is presently limited majorly to the premium passenger cars, owing to the high price of these materials Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Automotive Lightweight Material MarketThis report focuses on global and United States Automotive Lightweight Material market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Lightweight Material market size is estimated to be worth USD 122510 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 193320 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Metal accounting for percent of the Automotive Lightweight Material global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, ICE was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an percent CAGR throughout this forecast period than 30percent of the vehicleâs weight is concentrated in the chassis and suspension and hence has a huge potential for lightweighting. The segment is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the next five years. Based on a publication by the U.S. DOE, has mandated a ~35percent weight reduction in the chassis and suspension segment by 2025, with a further reduction in weight of ~55percent by 2050. The lightweight materials used in the chassis and suspension are HSS and aluminum. The Body-in-White and Interiors segments are the second and third fastest growing in the lightweight materials market respectively Automotive Lightweight Material Scope and Market SizeAutomotive Lightweight Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Lightweight Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028 United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Lightweight Material market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States by Type Metal Composite Rubber PlasticSegment by Application ICE EVBy Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia A Company BASF (Germany) ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Covestro (Germany) ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg) Lyondellbasell (US) Novelis (US) Toray Industries (Japan) PPG Industries (US) Alcoa (US) Owens Corning (US)

Automotive Lightweight Material Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Lightweight Material in these regions,



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The COVID 19 pandemic had a significant effect on the industry globally and altered the market environment. The post-and pre-COVID market conditions, the influence on the market, and significant changes in industry as a result of the pandemic are all covered in the report. It also explains why the market was able to bounce back successfully after the COVID 19 hit.

Key Takeaways from the Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Report:

Market Size Estimates : Automotive Lightweight Material market size estimation in terms of value and sales volume from 2018-2030

Market Trends and Dynamics : Automotive Lightweight Material market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks

Macro-economy and Regional Conflict : Influence of global inflation and Russia and Ukraine War on the Automotive Lightweight Material market

Segment Market Analysis : Automotive Lightweight Material market value and sales volume by type and by application from 2018-2030

Regional Market Analysis : Automotive Lightweight Material market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Country-level Studies on the Automotive Lightweight Material Market : Revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region

Trade Flow : Import and export volume of the Automotive Lightweight Material market in major regions.

Automotive Lightweight Material Industry Value Chain : Automotive Lightweight Material market raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process, distributors, downstream customers

Key Question Covered in this Automotive Lightweight Material Market Research Report

What are the most popular applications of Automotive Lightweight Material and how are they evolving?

What are the challenges faced by companies in the Automotive Lightweight Material market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

How is the adoption of e-commerce platforms impacting the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Material market?

What is the market share of the leading companies in the Automotive Lightweight Material market?

How are changes in government regulations affecting the Automotive Lightweight Material market?

