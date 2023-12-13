Urban Farming Market 2024 Data Analysis And Brief Review 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global report Urban Farming Market provides overview of the market segmentation, size, share, new innovations information up to that point. This market report trends may have evolved since 2024-2031 consulting more recent sources for the most up-to-date information. The Urban Farming market is highly dynamic and continuously evolving to meet the demands of the industry. It is essential for manufacturers to invest in research and development to stay competitive and enable further advancements in market technology.

The market is segmented in the study by the leading companies and brands, region, types ( Animal Husbandry,Aquaculture,Agroforestry,Urban Beekeeping,Horticulture ), and applications ( Commercial,Community,Home Gardens,Corporate,Others ). It offers a thorough study that includes chances for corporate growth, obstacles to overcome, and new trends. Ask for Sample Report

Who are the world's leading manufacturers in the Urban Farming industry?

TOP Manufactures in Urban Farming Market are: -



Gotham Greens

Brooklyn Grange Farm

UrbanFarmers AG

BrightFarms

GrowUP Urban Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Edenworks

Pasona

Sky Green

Green Sense Farms

American Hydroponics

Agrilution

Certhon

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Richel Group

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim Hydrodynamics

Key players in the Urban Farming market are powerful corporations that have a big impact on the direction of the sector and its expansion. These players frequently pioneer new product innovations, industry trends, and technological improvements.

What Are the Different Types of Urban Farming on the Market?

Urban Farming market Types :



Animal Husbandry

Aquaculture

Agroforestry

Urban Beekeeping Horticulture

Types aid in providing a thorough comprehension of the varied landscape inside the Urban Farming market. It's important to remember that classifications may change as technology develops and consumer patterns shift analysis details each product type's production, sales, price, market share, and growth rate./p>

What are the factors driving applications of the Urban Farming Market?



Commercial

Community

Home Gardens

Corporate Others

These applications demonstrate how flexible Urban Farming is and how they may improve visual experiences in a variety of contexts and fields study is concerned with the current state and future prospects for important applications and end users, as well as the consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, depending on end users and applications.



Brief Description of Urban Farming Market:

Urban agriculture, urban farming, or urban gardening is the practice of cultivating, processing and distributing food in or around urban areas. Urban agriculture can also involve animal husbandry, aquaculture, agroforestry, urban beekeeping, and horticulture Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Urban Farming MarketThis report focuses on global and United States Urban Farming market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Urban Farming market size is estimated to be worth USD 19330 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 21770 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.0percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Animal Husbandry accounting for percent of the Urban Farming global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Commercial was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an percent CAGR throughout this forecast period farming is an indoor and outdoor plant cultivation for serving local inhabitants by processing them and distributing food in and around cities. Rising urbanization around the world results in relevant demand for urban gardening. Urban farming is gaining importance owing to lower transportation cost and supply of fresh nutritious products at competitive prices.Â Urban Agriculture produces 20percent of the worldâs food keeping engaged everyone in urban farming globally. Health and nutrition, food security and transparency, education, urban sustainability and the growing demand for local food are the key factors raising the popularity of urban agriculture Urban Farming Scope and Market SizeUrban Farming market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urban Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028 United States market, this report focuses on the Urban Farming market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States by Type Animal Husbandry Aquaculture Agroforestry Urban Beekeeping HorticultureSegment by Application Commercial Community Home Gardens Corporate OthersBy Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia A Company Gotham Greens Brooklyn Grange Farm UrbanFarmers AG BrightFarms GrowUP Urban Farms Garden Fresh Farms Edenworks Pasona Sky Green Green Sense Farms American Hydroponics Agrilution Certhon Dalsem Harnois Greenhouses Richel Group Urban Crop Solutions Vertical Farm Systems Philips Lighting Everlight Electronics Argus Controls Systems Netafim Hydrodynamics

Urban Farming Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Urban Farming in these regions,



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The COVID 19 pandemic had a significant effect on the industry globally and altered the market environment. The post-and pre-COVID market conditions, the influence on the market, and significant changes in industry as a result of the pandemic are all covered in the report. It also explains why the market was able to bounce back successfully after the COVID 19 hit.

Key Takeaways from the Global Urban Farming Market Report:

Market Size Estimates : Urban Farming market size estimation in terms of value and sales volume from 2018-2030

Market Trends and Dynamics : Urban Farming market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks

Macro-economy and Regional Conflict : Influence of global inflation and Russia and Ukraine War on the Urban Farming market

Segment Market Analysis : Urban Farming market value and sales volume by type and by application from 2018-2030

Regional Market Analysis : Urban Farming market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Country-level Studies on the Urban Farming Market : Revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region

Trade Flow : Import and export volume of the Urban Farming market in major regions.

Urban Farming Industry Value Chain : Urban Farming market raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process, distributors, downstream customers

Key Question Covered in this Urban Farming Market Research Report

What are the most popular applications of Urban Farming and how are they evolving?

What are the challenges faced by companies in the Urban Farming market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

How is the adoption of e-commerce platforms impacting the growth of the Urban Farming market?

What is the market share of the leading companies in the Urban Farming market?

How are changes in government regulations affecting the Urban Farming market?

