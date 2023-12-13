Solar Cells And Modules Global Strategic Business Report 2023

This comprehensive report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the renewable energy sector, with a specific focus on solar energy. It examines how the pandemic has heightened global interest in renewable energy and underscores the sector's resilience. Additionally, the report delves into the challenges posed by supply disruptions from China, a major player in the renewable energy supply chain.

The report offers a detailed breakdown of the components that make up solar cells, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of their composition. It also categorizes various types of solar cells and modules, shedding light on their unique features and applications. Furthermore, the report includes a comparative analysis of the efficiency of commercial photovoltaic (PV) technologies, allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions about technology adoption.

The competitive landscape of the solar energy market is explored through a percentage market share breakdown of production for both solar cells and PV modules in 2022. It also assesses the competitive market presence of key players worldwide, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

In terms of market prospects, the report predicts a dominant role for crystalline silicon cells and highlights the significant growth driven by China and the Asia-Pacific region. It provides insights into the historical production of solar PV modules and breaks down production by country.

The Solar Cells and Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

Key Attributes: