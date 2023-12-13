Global Application Performance Management (APM) Business Report 2023: Market To Reach $18.8 Billion By 2030 - Growing Opportunities In Diverse Domains

This report provides an introduction to Application Performance Management (APM) and delves into the APM conceptual framework. It covers essential aspects of APM, including end-user experience, runtime application architecture, business transactions, and Deep Dive Component Monitoring (DDCM). Additionally, the report explores the role of analytics and reporting in APM and introduces various tools that support this discipline.

Furthermore, it discusses the significance of APM software in ensuring the availability and performance of applications. The report identifies key growth drivers for the APM software market, including the growing complexity of IT and applications, the need for continuous monitoring and management of application performance, and the potential for increased adoption in developing regions. It ranks regional markets by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and outlines the competitive scenario in the evolving APM market.

The report highlights opportunities for vendors in the APM market, as well as challenges faced by established players from new entrants. Vendors are focusing on ease-of-use features, new delivery models, and support for new application environments to stay competitive. The lack of differentiation among vendors is expected to drive consolidation in the APM industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR

The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: