Kraft Paper Market To Reach US$ 27.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.04% CAGR - IMARC Group

Kraft Paper Market 2024

The global kraft paper market size reached US$ 17.7 Billion in 2023 & expected to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2032, growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kraft Paper Market Outlook 2024-2032:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Kraft Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global kraft paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global kraft paper market size reached US$ 17.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2024-2032.

Global Kraft Paper Market Overview:

Kraft paper, a sturdy and versatile material, is widely recognized for its high tensile strength and durability, owing to its unique production process. This process involves the chemical conversion of wood into wood pulp, containing strong and long fibers, which are then used to create the paper. The key characteristic of kraft paper is its remarkable strength, which stems from the minimal processing of the fibers, allowing them to retain their natural robustness. This feature makes it an ideal choice for packaging needs, especially for heavy or bulky items. Additionally, kraft paper is highly flexible, adaptable to various shapes and sizes, making it suitable for a broad range of applications. Its brown, natural color is a result of the minimal bleaching during production, which not only contributes to its aesthetic appeal but also makes it more environmentally friendly.

Global Kraft Paper Market Trends:

The global market is primarily propelled by the increasing demand in the packaging industry. This trend is closely tied to the surge in online shopping and e-commerce activities, which require reliable and sturdy packaging solutions. Additionally, the shift towards sustainable packaging materials is significantly influencing the market, as kraft paper is both recyclable and biodegradable. Furthermore, the food and beverage industry's expanding need for safe and hygienic packaging is bolstering the demand for kraft paper. The versatility and customization potential of kraft paper also make it a preferred choice for various industries, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, continual technological advancements in production technologies are enhancing the quality and efficiency of kraft paper manufacturing, making it more appealing to a broader range of users and fueling the market. The rise in environmental awareness and the consequent regulatory support for eco-friendly packaging materials are also driving the market forward. Moreover, the growing retail sector, with its need for attractive and durable packaging, is contributing to the increasing use of kraft paper. The construction and building sector's reliance on heavy-duty and robust packaging materials further fuels the demand for kraft paper. Furthermore, the trend towards minimalistic and natural-looking packaging in the cosmetics and personal care industry is creating new opportunities for the kraft paper market on a global level.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Kraft Paper Industry are Given Below:

.Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

.BillerudKorsnäs AB (OTCMKTS: BLRDF)

.Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.

.Canfor Corporation (OTCMKTS: CFPZF)

.CMPC

.Gascogne Paper

.International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)

.Mondi PLC (OTCMKTS: MONDY)

.SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd.

.Segezha-Group

.Smurfit Kappa Group plc (OTCMKTS: SMFKY)

.Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY)

.Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Ltd. (TYO: 3708)

.WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

.Unbleached

.Bleached

.Wrapping and Packaging

.Sack Kraft Paper

.Others

Breakup by Packaging:

.Corrugated Box

.Grocery Bags

.Industrial Bags

.Wraps

.Pouches

.Others

Breakup by Application:

.Foods and Beverage

.Pharmaceuticals

.Building and Construction

.Cosmetic and Personal Care

.Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Offline

.Online

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.COVID-19 Impact on the Market

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Structure of the Market

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

