From Master Home Builder To Innovative Real Estate Agent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gary Dunn leverages his home-building expertise in his new role as a real estate agent, offering unique tools and insights on his website.

- Gary Dunn, Real Estate Agent and Former Custom Home BuilderCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Dunn: From Master Home Builder to Innovative Real Estate AgentGary Dunn, a long-time local builder, is now bringing his expertise to the real estate sales industry. Making the difficult decision to stop building, Gary has launched a new career as a real estate agent, backed by his vast experience in the industry.Gary's new venture with The Columbus Real Estate Company is showcased on his website, , a comprehensive platform for real estate services. Setting this website apart is the unique Site Cost Estimator tool, which is available as a free download directly from the homepage. This tool is a boon for prospective home buyers seeking to evaluate a property as a site for their new home. Gary's building experience makes him the perfect partner to aid in this process.In his distinguished career as a custom home builder, Gary designed and built over 2,500 homes. His transition to real estate sales is fueled by a desire to use this extensive experience to guide clients through the home buying and selling process. The website reflects this mission, offering insights into new homes, condos, townhouses, custom builders, and community listings.Gary's approach is centered around full-service real estate solutions. He leverages his understanding of the building process to ensure clients are well-informed and supported, whether they are looking for a new home or a perfect site for building. His knowledge of the nuances of real estate and his construction expertise make him an unparalleled resource in the Columbus real estate market.The website also provides valuable insights and trends in the real estate industry, positioning Gary as an industry expert.As Gary steps into this new role, he continues his commitment to quality, integrity, and client satisfaction.For more information, visit or contact:

Gary Dunn

The Columbus Real Estate Company

+1 614-496-0589

...