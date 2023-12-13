What's Crackin Cafe Receives Autism Training, Hatches A Plan To Increase Accessibility Measures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What's Crackin Cafe becomes a Certified Autism CenterTM and joins the thriving Autism Certifed City of Mesa AZ

- Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- What's Crackin Cafe becomes a Certified Autism Center TM (CAC) after receiving training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this designation, organizations must complete an autism-specific training and certification process, providing staff with knowledge of the best skills and practices for accommodating all guests, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“As a small business, we value inclusivity and strive to provide an enjoyable dining experience for all of our guests, including those are autistic. We understand that autism can present unique challenges in a restaurant setting, and we want to ensure that we are equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively serve and accommodate every guest,” shared Craig Arstingstall, CEO of What's Crackin Café.“By completing this certification program, we are making a commitment to our guests and their families that we prioritize their needs and are dedicated to creating a welcoming and accommodating atmosphere for all.”

In 2019, Mesa became the first ever Autism Certified City TM (ACC), also designated by IBCCES. This designation means that visitors and residents have access to organizations in healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality and entertainment, recreation and workplaces that are trained and certified to be more understanding and welcoming to individuals that are autistic or sensory-sensitive. The initiative was championed by Visit Mesa and quickly gained support from all areas of the community. To learn more about all the certified options in and around Mesa visit .

What's Crackin has Happy Hour 2-6 p.m. on Friday and is a quieter time to come enjoy for those with sensory needs. They have live music Fridays 6-9 p.m. with colorful lighting and it is the chance for those to come out and dance and express themselves. What's Crackin also offers three couches on the patio for a relaxing experience for those that do not want to be confined to a chair and want space to lay or move around.

“IBCCES and What's Crackin Cafe's partnership ensures that cafe staff have the necessary training and resources to provide the best service possible to all diners, including autistic and sensory-sensitive guests,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This certification adds to Mesa's accomplishment of being an Autism Certified CityTM and increases inclusivity in the hospitality industry–a win on both ends.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

###

About What's Crackin Cafe

What's Crackin Cafe is a small family business that prioritizes community, sustainability and inclusivity! We are a lively brunch restaurant that serves a diverse breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu. We have something on the menu for all types of diets and preferences! We offer fun outdoor seating on our dog friendly breezy patio and a brunch happy hour on Fridays. At What's Crackin Cafe, we value our customers like they are part of our family. We take pride in seeing our patrons relish in the delicious brunch and brunch happy hour that we serve. We believe that food is a form of medicine and laughter is contagious. So, come hang out with us and enjoy the great food and good vibes!

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram