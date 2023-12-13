Bring Back Colors To The Ocean And The Movie Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom With Coral Gardeners And Warner Bros. Pictures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coral Gardeners and Warner Bros. Pictures partner to bring back colors to the ocean and the trailer of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

What if the vibrant movie“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” lost its colors? It's the question that Coral Gardeners and Warner Bros. Pictures ask the fans.

TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Warner Bros. Pictures is partnering with the nonprofit association Coral Gardeners on the digital activation “The Lost Colors” . Together, they invite audiences around the world to bring back colors to the trailer of the highly anticipated“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”-releasing internationally on Dec 20th and in North America on Dec 22nd-by donating to support reef restoration efforts.Like Aquaman, whose mission is to save Atlantis and protect all ocean life, everyone can be a superhero by joining the movement to save the world's coral reefs. These natural and biodiverse wonders are weakened by climate change, thus losing their life and colors.“With the mission to revolutionize ocean conservation and create a global movement to save the world's coral reefs through active reef restoration, we are very proud to partner with Warner Bros. on the release of the movie“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” as Aquaman is literally the ocean Super Hero and has the power to rally audiences to our mission,” explains Titouan Bernicot, Founder & CEO of Coral Gardeners.“Jason Momoa, Aquaman himself, has been a longtime supporter of ocean conservation and an ambassador of our project. He had the opportunity to discover our activities in French Polynesia and take part in coral gardening with us. He is not only a great actor embodying a Super Hero, he is also a true advocate for the ocean.”With more than 75,000 corals planted since its creation in 2017, Coral Gardeners' aim is to scale up reef restoration around the world with the goal of 1 million corals planted by 2025, by empowering the local communities to become coral gardeners as part of a global movement.“The partnership with Coral Gardeners around the release of“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is another example of Warner Bros. Discovery's commitment to positively impacting communities and contributing to environmental solutions through our global impact campaigns,” said Xavier Petit, Head of EMEA Brand Partnerships at Warner Bros. Discovery.“Together with audiences around the world, we can take part in wildlife conservation by bringing corals' vibrant colors back into the ocean.”From Dec 12th to Dec 22nd, everyone can join the movement and donate to Coral Gardeners on in order to not only bring back life and colors to the ocean, but also to watch the“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” trailer restored back to color, in full effect.All participants who donate to the“The Lost Colors” activation will automatically be entered into a contest* to win an original art piece of Aquaman signed by James Wan.Synopsis of movie:Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.“The Lost Colors” activation:Creative agency: OresWeb agency: Cher AmiPartnership and communication: Wonder StoriesAbout Coral GardenersCoral Gardeners started in 2017 on Mo'orea, in French Polynesia after a small group of ocean kids – young surfers, freedivers, and fishermen – witnessed the rapid degradation of their home reef only to realize the extent of this global crisis.Today, Coral Gardeners has grown into a multidisciplinary team of more than 50 members, gathering around them a global movement of advocates, scientists, engineers, creators and business partners, all determined to revolutionize ocean conservation and save coral reefs. To do so, they are working on three main areas of actions: active reef restoration efforts, community awareness, innovation and science development with their in-house CG Labs.About“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa-along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman-return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time:“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.Directed by Wan,“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is produced by Peter Safran, Wan and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada.The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.Joining Wan behind-the-camera is his sterling team of“Aquaman” artisans: director of photography Don Burgess, production designer Bill Brzeski, editor Kirk Morri, composer Rupert Gregson-Williams and music supervisor is Michelle Silverman. Visual effects supervisor Nick Davis and costume designer Richard Sale also join.Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film,“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

