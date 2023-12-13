Blue Fusion Partners With Carahsoft To Bring Data Access On Demand Technology To The Public Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership Expands Reach for Blue Fusion Technology to Government, State and Local Agencies.

- Bruce Parkman, Founder and Executive ChairmanFAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Fusion LLC today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Blue Fusion's Master Government Aggregator®, making its solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.Blue Fusion resolves the problem of disparate data normalization for artificial intelligence, analytics and other security-related obstacles. Its patented ability to rapidly connect to disparate data sources and automate database searching, data normalization and visualization with its“one click,” no code, federated search technology saves analysts and data scientists time and money. Blue Fusion's new beta version provides rich, robust visualizations of data to deliver a seamless integration of data and analytics. The single pane of glass visualization combines federated data and geospatial searches for the first time. With a connector marketplace of 30+ OSINT, LPR, facial recognition, deep/dark web and other databases, free training, connectors and installation, no other analytics solution provides the same level of flexibility and impact as Blue Fusion.“Being a Carahsoft partner is critical to delivering our software solution to the Government,” said Bruce Parkman, Founder andExecutive Chairman of Blue Fusion.“It's a privilege to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers to bring our value to the U.S. Government. We will work diligently with the Carahsoft team to bring the impact of Blue Fusion to the DoD, DHS, LEA and other U.S. Government agencies through their extensive contract offerings and decades of experience serving our nation.”“Agencies are tasked with managing massive amounts of data about a wide array of topics from a variety of sources,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft.“By partnering with Blue Fusion and our reseller network, we can better support our Public Sector customers as they strive to improve efficiency and constituent experience through effective data analysis and management.”Blue Fusion's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Blue Fusion team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or ....The Law Enforcement Technology portfolio at Carahsoft brings together industry-leading software and hardware solutions to support Federal, State and Local public safety agencies. Alongside our vendor partners, Carahsoft provides policing and investigative technologies to support mission objectives. Learn more about Carahsoft's Law Enforcement Technology solutions here.About Blue FusionBlue Fusion's patented technology provides automated data normalization of disparate data and sensor technology for Artificial Intelligence and Analytics. The company's award-winning technology provides rapid connectivity to disparate databases and federated“no code” queries or data demands that normalizes data with one click with its agnostic approach to data saving time and money. Blue Fusion – All Your Data, All the Time.About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

