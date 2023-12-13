Four Arrested In Connection With Girl Student's Murder On Patna's Outskirts

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) Four people, including the mastermind, have been arrested in connection with the sensational murder of a girl student in Masaudhi town on the outskirts of Patna, police said on Wednesday,

ASP, Masaudhi, Subham Arya said that main accused Niwas Kumar alias Fantus, a jilted lover who was stalking the girl for the last one year and applying pressure on her to become friends, was the master mind.

The victim, Anamika Kumari, refused his proposal which made him angry. He hatched a plan to kill her and shared it with his brother Mukesh Kumar. They arranged a weapon from Prince Kumar and Ranjit Kumar.

"These are the accused who hatched the plan, executed the crime and finalised the escape route," Arya said.

"As per the plan, Niwas Kumar chased the victim who was on the way to a coaching centre in Taregana and shot on her head at point blank range. After committing the crime, all accused, who were present there, fled.

"Since the matter was very sensitive, a SIT was investigating the case. They have scanned the CCTV cameras where the live video of murder appeared. We have identified the accused and nab them within 36 hours after the incident that took place on Monday morning," the ASP said.

Police said that they had recovered a 'katta' (country-made gun) which was used for crime, a live cartridge, a fired cartridge, two bikes, two mobile phones and Rs 17,000 cash from the accused.

Arya said that Anamika Kumari was residing with her maternal grandmother in Masaudhi and was studying.

