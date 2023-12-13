INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders To Meet On Thursday Over Parliament Security Breach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) In the wake of the major security breach in the Parliament on Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has called a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders in both the Houses on Thursday morning to discuss their future course of action.

The INDIA bloc leaders are also considering meeting President Droupadi Murmu over the serious issue.

According to sources in the Congress, Kharge has convened the meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders at 10 a.m. on Thursday to chalk out a strategy for the situation arising out of the security breach.

Six persons were involved in the planning and execution of the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Two of them -- Sagar Sharma and D. Manoranjan -- burst yellow smoke canisters after jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery before they were overpowered by the MPs present in the House.

The others -- Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde -- did the same and raised slogans outside the Parliament, while a fifth person identified as Lalit Jha provided logistics to the accused at his Gurugram home. The sixth accused has been identified as Vicky Sharma, sources said.

While five of the accused have been arrested, Lalit Jha is still on the run.

