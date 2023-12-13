Transforming The Automotive Landscape: EMQ At Connected Vehicles Europe 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / EMQ , a pioneering force in reshaping the automotive industry with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology, is proud to announce its recent participation in the prestigious Connected Vehicles Europe 2023 event. As a vital part of the Automotive Cybersecurity, Connectivity, and SDV Week, this event offered a dynamic platform for industry leaders to discuss practical case studies and delve into integrating connected vehicle data with 5G technology.

The event, held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Munich, Germany, covered crucial topics like Cyber Security, GDPR Compliance, Europe's perspective on Standardization, and the imperative of Mandating Technology Development and R&D. EMQ actively contributed by presenting insights in the "Performance Challenges for Next-Generation Vehicle Services" session.

Having revolutionized the automotive landscape with its innovative connected vehicle technology at Automotive USA 2023 in Detroit, EMQ again showcased its expertise at Connected Vehicles Europe 2023. The event brought together senior OEM leaders to discuss the future of software-defined electric vehicles and strategies for an autonomous future.

At Connected Vehicles Europe 2023, EMQ demonstrated the prowess and scalability of EMQX, renowned as the world's most scalable MQTT -based IoT messaging platform. EMQX is instrumental in supporting various vehicle services for leading automakers such as Volkswagen, Lucid Technologies, Scania, BMW, and Great Wall Motors. With EMQX, over 20 million vehicles globally benefit from EMQ's commercial products and services, establishing EMQ as a pivotal player in the future of connected vehicles.

EMQ's CEO, Dylan Kennedy, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to bring our insights and advancements in connected vehicle technology to this influential forum. As the automotive industry evolves, we are focused on addressing the performance challenges of next-generation vehicle services. This event is an excellent opportunity for collaboration, learning, and fostering innovation within the industry. EMQ is committed to playing a significant role in shaping the future of connected vehicles and ensuring that our solutions contribute to the success of the broader ecosystem"

EMQ's participation in Connected Vehicles Europe 2023 underscores its commitment to driving innovation in the automotive industry, offering cutting-edge solutions for the ever-evolving connected vehicle landscape.

To discover more about EMQ's transformative impact on the automotive industry, please visit

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading global provider in the MQTT-based Messaging Platform domain. Its flagship product, EMQX, is a robust and unified MQTT platform, serving as a foundational component for modern IoT solutions. It supports up to 100 million concurrent IoT device connections per cluster, boasts a throughput of up to 1 million messages per second, and ensures sub-millisecond latency. EMQX is trusted by over 20,000 enterprise users worldwide, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices, and catering to over 400 customers in critical IoT scenarios. This includes prestigious brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center, a hub for innovation and development, is located in Stockholm, Sweden. With over ten offices spread across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, EMQ demonstrates its extensive global reach and commitment to providing top-tier IoT solutions on a worldwide scale.

