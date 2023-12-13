Call For Nominations: Woodworks' 2024 Wood In Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Celebrating Excellence in Commercial and Multi-Family Wood Building Design Across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / WoodWorks - Wood Products Council announced today that it is accepting nominations for the 2024 Wood in Architecture Awards, which recognize achievements in mass timber, heavy timber, light-frame wood, and hybrid buildings in the U.S. WoodWorks is a non-profit that assists project teams in designing and constructing successful wood buildings, and the Wood in Architecture Awards aim to spotlight the designers, developers, and other project stakeholders who are furthering excellence and innovation in wood design. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 31, 2024.

2023 Award Winner: Wellesley College Science Complex

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Structural Engineer: Le Messurier. Contractor: Turner Construction. Photos: Dave Burk ©️ SOM.

"Celebrating the ingenuity of design teams while highlighting the tremendous promise of wood as a solution for today's construction challenges is at the heart of our awards program," said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks President and CEO. "We are thrilled to open this year's call for projects that showcase the creativity of designers and exemplify how wood continues to redefine modern building practices, contributing to a more resilient and environmentally conscious built environment."

An independent jury of design and building professionals will select winning projects based on the following criteria: Design Excellence, Innovative Use of Wood, Sustainability and Resilience, and Market Impact. Awards will be presented at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design in Washington, D.C., in June 2024. Winning design teams will also gain nationwide recognition via WoodWorks and the WoodWorks Innovation Network (WIN).

To nominate a project or to learn more about the process, criteria, and evaluation methodology, visit woodworks/nominate .

Deadline and Eligibility

The deadline for submissions is midnight CST on Jan. 31, 2024. There is no cost to nominate a project, and multiple submissions are encouraged. To be eligible, projects and their architecture firm must be in the U.S., and construction must be complete by the nomination deadline (Jan. 31, 2024). Structures other than buildings are not eligible.

