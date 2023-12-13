The Leading Mobile Operator Of Azerbaijan Signs Up For GSMA Climate Action Taskforce

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell will strive to move the mobile industry
closer to Net Zero carbon emissions within the Strategic
Partnership with GSMA
Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan,
proudly announces its participation in the Climate Action Taskforce
as an active member of the GSMA. Aligned with its strategic mission
of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives," Azercell is dedicated
to advancing the mobile industry towards Net Zero carbon
emissions.
Zarina Zeynalova, CEO at Azercell Telecom LLC, emphasized the
company's commitment to the program, stating, "Our involvement in
the GSMA Climate Action Taskforce is a testament to our strategic
imperative of enhancing the quality of life and fostering a
healthier future. We firmly believe that the initiatives undertaken
within this taskforce will contribute to the sustainable
development of our country".
The Climate Action Taskforce, boasting over 60 operator groups
worldwide, unites industry leaders, including GSMA and Azercell, in
a collaborative effort. Together, they aim to propel the mobile
industry towards achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050,
thereby playing a pivotal role in addressing the global climate
crisis.
This proactive climate action encompasses a comprehensive agenda
such as engagement with mobile industry suppliers on climate
initiatives, enhancement of the environmental sustainability of
mobile devices and equipment, utilization of mobile connectivity
for carbon emission reduction through innovative technology, and
the fortification of infrastructure to manage extreme weather
events in an era of rapid climate change.
It is imperative to note that GSMA, a globally recognized
organization, serves as a unifying force in the mobile ecosystem,
driving innovation that not only underpins positive business
environments but also catalyzes societal change.
Azercell Telecom LLC remains resolute in its commitment to
corporate responsibility, actively contributing to the collective
efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change and
steering the mobile industry towards a sustainable and
environmentally conscious future.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107589144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.