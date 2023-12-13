               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Oil Prices On Global Markets Decrease


12/13/2023 10:10:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Oil prices have declined on global markets, Azernews reports.

The price per barrel of Brent crude on London Ice ("Intercontinental Futures Exchange") fell by 0.19 to US$73.05. The price per barrel of "light" crude on the New York Nymex ("New York Mercantile Exchange") fell 0.15 to US$68.46.

