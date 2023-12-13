Germany To Deliver Second Patriot System To Ukraine Before Year-End - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The second Patriot air defense system to arrive in Ukraine from Germany before the end of this month to protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian strikes.

This was stated by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an address to Bundestag deputies on Wednesday in a "government statement" ahead of the summit of European leaders, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

Scholz referred to the war Russia has been waging against Ukraine for almost two years a main political and security challenge for the European continent. At the same time, the chancellor emphasized Germany's role in strengthening Ukrainian air defense, which this winter is much more capable to protect the country from Russian missiles and drones. He mentioned the Gepard self-propelled guns, as well as Iris-T and Patriot systems handed over by Germany.

"The second Patriot air defense system from Germany will start operating in Ukraine as early as this year," the chancellor promised.

The head of the German government thanked Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, who during a recent visit to Kyiv promised to transfer additional Iris-T systems, anti-drone capabilities, and sensors. He also mentioned that among the things being donated as part of the winter aid package are IFVs, ammunition, winter uniform for soldiers, and power generators. This is all that Ukraine needs most and immediately, Scholz noted.

He informed about the recently adopted decision to keep direct military aid to Ukraine at the promised level of EUR 8 billion next year.

The chancellor added that he never ceases to be impressed by what Ukrainian soldiers do on the battlefield.

As reported, the budget of the Federal Republic of Germany envisages a doubling, from EUR 4 billion to EUR 8 billion, of military assistance for Ukraine. The draft financial document has been revised and is yet to pass the Bundestag.