EBRD Ready To Bolster Up Azerbaijan's Development Of Green Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink in London, Trend reports.

According to data from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the importance Azerbaijan places on the strengthening of ties with the Bank and expressed gratitude for the Bank's long-term and consistent support of Azerbaijan's economic development.

The minister, highlighting Azerbaijan's socioeconomic priorities' alignment with global goals, emphasized the importance of working together to accomplish the stated development goals.

"In this context, it is important to address practical actions for the realization of key projects in the fields of green economy, energy, particularly renewable and alternative energy, private sector development, infrastructure, and other sectors," Jabbarov said.

In turn, Rigterink stated that the portfolio of collaboration with Azerbaijan encompasses crucial topics, and Baku's globally significant activities encourage the partnership.

The EBRD First Vice President congratulated Azerbaijan on its selection as the host of COP29 in 2024 and expressed willingness to assist Azerbaijan in this endeavor.

"The parties also discussed support for the private sector and expansion of joint activities in the field of modernization of the information technology ecosystem," noted the ministry.