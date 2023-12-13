EBRD Ready To Bolster Up Azerbaijan's Development Of Green Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Minister of
Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with First
Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink in London, Trend reports.
According to data from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Mikayil
Jabbarov emphasized the importance Azerbaijan places on the
strengthening of ties with the Bank and expressed gratitude for the
Bank's long-term and consistent support of Azerbaijan's economic
development.
The minister, highlighting Azerbaijan's socioeconomic
priorities' alignment with global goals, emphasized the importance
of working together to accomplish the stated development goals.
"In this context, it is important to address practical actions
for the realization of key projects in the fields of green economy,
energy, particularly renewable and alternative energy, private
sector development, infrastructure, and other sectors," Jabbarov
said.
In turn, Rigterink stated that the portfolio of collaboration
with Azerbaijan encompasses crucial topics, and Baku's globally
significant activities encourage the partnership.
The EBRD First Vice President congratulated Azerbaijan on its
selection as the host of COP29 in 2024 and expressed willingness to
assist Azerbaijan in this endeavor.
"The parties also discussed support for the private sector and
expansion of joint activities in the field of modernization of the
information technology ecosystem," noted the ministry.
