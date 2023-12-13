Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations Encompass All Aspects Of Our Lives - MÜSİAD-Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations today cover all spheres of life,
Chairman of the Board of MÜSİAD-Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli said,
"The Shusha Declaration describes the two nations' relations
deepening and developing, and MÜSAD-Azerbaijan is dedicated to
adhere to this goal, uniting our brotherly conscience with a
culture of collaboration. We are confident that by working together
and drawing strength from our history, we will accomplish great
success for the sake of our future," he said.
The opening ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Forum organized
by MÜSİAD Azerbaijan was held in Baku.
TurkicWorld media platform was chosen as the official media
partner of the forum.
