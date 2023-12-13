               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations Encompass All Aspects Of Our Lives - MÜSİAD-Azerbaijan


12/13/2023 10:10:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations today cover all spheres of life, Chairman of the Board of MÜSİAD-Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli said, Trend reports.

"The Shusha Declaration describes the two nations' relations deepening and developing, and MÜSAD-Azerbaijan is dedicated to adhere to this goal, uniting our brotherly conscience with a culture of collaboration. We are confident that by working together and drawing strength from our history, we will accomplish great success for the sake of our future," he said.

The opening ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Forum organized by MÜSİAD Azerbaijan was held in Baku.

TurkicWorld media platform was chosen as the official media partner of the forum.

