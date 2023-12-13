UNGA Resolution Reflects Israeli Occupation Frail Argument - Arab League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The United Nations' General Assembly recent resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza reflects on the Israeli occupation's isolation and reveals the frailty of its arguments, remarked the Arab League on Wednesday.

League's Secretary-General Ahmad Abulgheit indicated that the resolution voted on by a sweeping majority reflects the world's true public opinion, adding that the countries that voted in opposition are standing on the wrong side of history.

Abulgheit further added that he is closely following the American stance on crisis, namely following President Joe Biden's latest remarks.

He added that while the change is tangible it remains late and insufficient, adding that he is hoping that the United States adopts a position that is morally and politically right to put an end to the ongoing genocide.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip yesterday Tuesday.

The resolution was passed with 153 votes in favor, 10 against and 23 abstention. (end)

