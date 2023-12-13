Share Your Story Foundation Launches New Line Of Pajamas For Children Going Through Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Givebutter Campaign to Launch Today to Help Cover Start-Up Costs

– a non-profit organization that meets the practical needs of families affected by cancer – is launching the first-ever line of pajamas tailored to the unique needs of pediatric cancer patients. The pajamas have strategically placed adaptable closures which provide convenient access to ports and picc lines, buttery-soft fabrics and print designs that offer messages of hope and courage.

The small collection is called hallegrace , in honor of Halle Temple, the young lady who inspired their design. From the age of six, Halle faced Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, three times before passing away in May 2020.

Through it all, Halle was on a mission to make the lives of other cancer patients more comfortable, and it was through this dream that the Share Your Story Foundation was born.

"These pajamas would have meant the world to my daughter, Halle. She was incredibly fashion-conscious and always believed that looking good makes you feel better," says Julie Hershberger, Executive Director of Share Your Story. "These pajamas will serve as a constant source of inspiration and hope for both the children and their families-all while ensuring treatment is not interrupted thanks to the special openings for medical equipment."

To bring this project to life, Share Your Story is launching a Givebutter campaign

on Wednesday, December 13, with a goal of raising $73,000 to launch the special pediatric pajamas.

"The feedback we are getting from patients on our designs is so positive and encouraging. This first line of hallegrace will feature butter soft modal pajama sets with adaptable closures on the pajama top for direct access to ports. The colors and prints were created to bring joy and hope to patients going through the unimaginable. We'll also feature a cozy fleece hoodie with thumb holes and adaptable closures at the sleeves for direct access to picc lines and an easy layering piece over the

pajamas. You'll find encouraging messages throughout the interior and exterior of the product for that special touch of comfort and encouragement," said Herberger. "No gift is too small or too big this holiday season."

To date, Share Your Story Foundation has focused on housing families for free that are going through long-term cancer treatment at Nationwide Children's Hospital and The James. hallegrace will be a for-profit entity that will sell these specially curated pajamas for $38.00 per set.

Once the GiveButter campaign has raised the necessary funds, Hershberger anticipates being able to go live with sales within 6 to 7 months.

