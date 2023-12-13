Zero Trust Security Market Size To Grow USD 126.02 Billion By 2031 At A CAGR Of 18.5% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Zero Trust Security Market is Segmented by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Authentication (Single-factor Authentication, Multi-factor Authentication), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Others): It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Networking .

The Global Zero Trust Security Market was valued at USD 23.61 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 126.02 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Zero Trust Security Market

Numerous important variables are responsible for the zero-trust security market's explosive rise. Organizations are seeing the limits of traditional security methods more and more as a result of the growing sophistication of cyber attacks and the widespread use of remote work. The necessity for zero-trust security solutions has grown as a result of the dynamic nature of contemporary cyberattacks and the requirement for strong defenses in the face of remote work trends.

In the context of the zero-trust security architecture, multi-factor authentication (MFA) is essential and greatly enhances the overall efficacy of this strategy. Along with usernames and passwords, MFA provides an extra layer of authentication that fits in perfectly with the zero-trust principles.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ZERO TRUST SECURITY MARKET

The constant development of cyber threats in today's digital environment has become a key factor propelling the zero-trust security market's explosive expansion. The intricacy and variety of contemporary cyberattacks sometimes outpace the capabilities of conventional protection solutions. This problem is addressed by zero trust, which operates on the premise of assuming zero trust even inside the network perimeter. It does this by authenticating each person and device regardless of where they are or where they enter the network.

Organizations are also realizing the shortcomings of conventional security methods. By adding adaptive risk assessment and ongoing monitoring, zero trust offers a dynamic defense system that changes with the times to meet evolving cyber threats. Organizations are able to keep ahead of possible security breaches by using this proactive strategy.

The conventional network architecture has changed due to the growing usage of cloud services, becoming more dispersed and flexible. This paradigm change is easily aligned with zero trust, which guarantees that security rules are implemented regardless of the user's location or the underlying infrastructure. Zero trust is the perfect security approach for the cloud era because of its versatility.

Organizations must implement strong security measures in order to comply with strict data protection rules and compliance requirements. By lowering the possibility of unauthorized access and data breaches, zero trust, with its emphasis on ongoing verification and stringent access restrictions, assists organizations in meeting regulatory obligations.

Zero-trust security is scalable, making it appropriate for a range of organizational sizes. The adaptable and flexible design of zero trust enables successful deployment without placing a heavy operational load on small or large businesses. A user-centric security strategy, which emphasizes the necessity of validating each person and device accessing organizational resources, is embodied by zero trust. This strategy guarantees that security measures are deployed without sacrificing user experience, which further contributes to the widespread adoption of zero-trust security solutions. It also corresponds with the flexible expectations of the modern workforce.

ZERO TRUST SECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In terms of technical acceptance and improvements, North America is a fast-expanding market within the global zero-trust security business. It has reasonably priced Zero Trust Network security solutions and a well-equipped infrastructure. The expansion of the zero trust security market in North America is also driven by major companies offering better protection for data by guaranteeing rapid access and expanding the reach of their services to customers, a result of increased rivalry among cloud-based service providers in the area.

During the Zero Trust Security Market Forecast period, the multi-factor authentication sector is anticipated to expand at the fastest pace due to the need for users to submit two or more verification factors in order to access any online account, application, or VPN.

Over the course of the projection period, the services are anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. The increasing acceptance of zero-trust security services by small and medium-sized organizations (SMEs) and the escalation of security threats are contributing factors to the growth of this industry.

Key Players:



CISCO SYSTEMS INC

IBM

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Zscaler

VMware Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Cloudflare

Google

Cyxtera Technologies

SonicWALL

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Trend Micro Inc.

Symantec Corp

FireEye McAfee Corp.

